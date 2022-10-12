Fremont Area Chamber hosts ribbon cutting events

The Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce has been celebrating local businesses with three ribbon cuttings recently.
One took place at Lofts at 505 in downtown Fremont. The building now houses new rental apartment units.
A ribbon cutting took place at the new RTG Medical building. A third occurred at the First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) building downtown.
Tammy Real-McKeighan
News Editor
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.
