Fremont Area Community Foundation in early fundraising talks for AltEn contamination study

“This is a difficult time for the residents of Mead,” Diers said. “We want to be aware of what is being done to support their community at all levels. We wish the very best for them as they navigate their way through this terrible situation.”

The investigation will work to determine the extent of the pollution in the area by testing animals and taking samples of water, soil and air. The investigation will also track adverse effects of human health in relation to the pollution.

Included in the investigation team are two area public health officials: Three Rivers Public Health Department Executive Director Terra Uhing and Dr. Hank Newburn of Saunders County Medical Center.

“Environmental health and looking into the science and into the facts is absolutely an essential part of public health,” Uhing said during a virtual town hall on Tuesday.

Uhing said members of the investigative team from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Public Health reached out to her regarding her interest in participating in the project.

“The project that we have laid out is very worthy and very, very important,” Uhing said.

The 10-year, $10 million study will begin ramping up in the coming weeks.