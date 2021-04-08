Fremont Area Community Foundation in early fundraising talks for AltEn contamination study

The Fremont Area Community Foundation has emerged as a potential source of fundraising for an investigation to study the long-term environmental and health effects pesticides have had near the AltEn ethanol plant in Mead.
Executive Director Melissa Diers said the foundation has not committed any funds to the study, which is in its early phases of development.
However, the foundation has met with members of the research team, which consists of public health officials and researchers from the University of Nebraska and Creighton University, to learn more about the project.
“We’re interested in this endeavor because Mead is within our grant area and is a community that we exist to support like every other community within our six-county-plus grant area,” Diers said.
The AltEn plant used discarded treated seed to manufacture its fuel, rather than using harvested grain like most other ethanol plants.
The toxic byproducts of that process — referred to as wet cake — was sold to farmers as fertilizer until it was found in 2019 to be contaminated with levels of toxins in excess of 1,000 times the legal threshold.
After being prohibited by the State from continuing to sell its wet cake, the ethanol plant located south of Mead piled 84 tons of toxic wet cake and excess seed corn outdoors, rather than disposing of it.
“This is a difficult time for the residents of Mead,” Diers said. “We want to be aware of what is being done to support their community at all levels. We wish the very best for them as they navigate their way through this terrible situation.”
The investigation will work to determine the extent of the pollution in the area by testing animals and taking samples of water, soil and air. The investigation will also track adverse effects of human health in relation to the pollution.
Included in the investigation team are two area public health officials: Three Rivers Public Health Department Executive Director Terra Uhing and Dr. Hank Newburn of Saunders County Medical Center.
“Environmental health and looking into the science and into the facts is absolutely an essential part of public health,” Uhing said during a virtual town hall on Tuesday.
Uhing said members of the investigative team from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Public Health reached out to her regarding her interest in participating in the project.
“The project that we have laid out is very worthy and very, very important,” Uhing said.
The 10-year, $10 million study will begin ramping up in the coming weeks.
In addition to researching the pollution’s effect on the environment, members of the 13-person investigative team will also look to survey community members and review medical records to look for potential recurring health issues.
Funding for the study could come from a number of different sources.
Dr. Eleanor Rogan, chair of the Department of Environmental, Agricultural and Occupational Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, said the team plans to seek funding from the Nebraska Legislature, the National Institute of Health, the Nebraska Environmental Trust and other philanthropic groups.
At this point, Diers said it is “impossible” to say where any potential funding from foundation might go toward. As members from the team begin reaching out for local partnerships, Diers said the foundation will review grant applications.
“Whatever type of funding the community foundation may provide will be determined once we’ve received an application and had the opportunity to review it,” she said.