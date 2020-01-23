The Fremont Area Community Foundation is looking for nonprofits to sign up for its fourth annual Fremont Area Big Give in May.
The event gives residents a chance to donate to their favorite nonprofit organization that has impacted the Dodge County area during the one-day online event.
The final day for nonprofits to submit their application is January 31.
Donors can also search for nonprofits based on certain keywords, like education or social service if they are unsure of what organization they should donate to.
Last year, the Big Give raised $300,893 and experienced a record 1,856 donations. Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska received $42,266 in donations, while local nonprofits like the LifeHouse emergency shelter received nearly $20,000 from 86 donors.
“Every year it has grown,” executive director Melissa Diers said. “...Looking at just general donations we’ve seen an increase in giving and donors each year.”
Diers said the foundation created the event after receiving feedback from its nonprofit partners. They asked if the foundation would be interested in hosting an event similar to Omaha’s “Omaha Gives!,” a year-round online giving platform organized by the Omaha Community Foundation.
“We were exploring new ways to further impact our support of the community,” Diers said. “It was just kind of perfect timing.”
Diers said she was surprised to see the turnout from nonprofits over the past years. In 2019, 63 nonprofits participated in the event.
You have free articles remaining.
“We’ve been surprised that we’ve had as many as 63 involved in the area who have reached out,” she said. “We’re pleased with the amount of interest that there is.”
So far, 38 nonprofits have applied for this year’s event, according to advancement associate Leigh Feala.
While most of those who have registered so far are returning nonprofits, Feala said there are some new organizations that are interested in May’s donation drive.
“In our 2019 Big Give Post-Event Survey, many of the nonprofits indicated that the exposure provided through the Big Give was one of the most valuable features of the event,” Feala said in an email. “It allows them to tell their story, reach new audiences and gain new donors.”
Diers said that, while the dollar amount is impressive, the foundation doesn’t set a monetary goal each year. Instead, she said the foundation wants to give nonprofits a platform to showcase their work.
“Our goal is to lift our nonprofit community and showcase them,” she said.
Nonprofits in the area play an important role in the success and development of the community, Diers said. Holding a donation drive like this gives nonprofits the chance to further develop, whether the money goes towards a specific project or just general operating funds.
“Fundamentally for us as a community foundation, we recognize that the health and vitality of the community are dependent on the health and vitality of its community nonprofits,” she said. “Our priority is making sure everyone understands how important this work is.”