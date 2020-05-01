Fremont Area Community Foundation offers expedited grants during COVID-19 pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Fremont Area Community Foundation is offering expedited, competitive grants for local non-profits struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Friday, the foundation awarded just over $76,000 in grants to local non-profits and schools. Those grants range from a $1,923 grant to Trinity Lutheran to purchase new 3-D printers to a $25,000 grant to LifeHouse Food Pantry to help shore up supplies due to a higher volume of people in need.

Since early march, LifeHouse has seen a massive increase in meals being distributed to families due to COVID-19. Julie Sleister, director of development and public relations at LifeHouse, said 100 new households have accessed the food pantry since early March.

That extra hundred families adds up to around an additional thousand meals being distributed.

“Our budget was depleting quickly,” she said. “Typically, we would have an annual event during this time which would boost our budget but had to postpone that.

Sleister said the grant will help the pantry purchase non-perishables such as canned vegetables and fruits, peanut butter, jelly and pastas. She added that local grocery stores are donating meat and produce for families in need.