Fremont Area Community Foundation offers expedited grants during COVID-19 pandemic

The Fremont Area Community Foundation is offering expedited, competitive grants for local non-profits struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Friday, the foundation awarded just over $76,000 in grants to local non-profits and schools. Those grants range from a $1,923 grant to Trinity Lutheran to purchase new 3-D printers to a $25,000 grant to LifeHouse Food Pantry to help shore up supplies due to a higher volume of people in need.
Since early march, LifeHouse has seen a massive increase in meals being distributed to families due to COVID-19. Julie Sleister, director of development and public relations at LifeHouse, said 100 new households have accessed the food pantry since early March.
That extra hundred families adds up to around an additional thousand meals being distributed.
“Our budget was depleting quickly,” she said. “Typically, we would have an annual event during this time which would boost our budget but had to postpone that.
Sleister said the grant will help the pantry purchase non-perishables such as canned vegetables and fruits, peanut butter, jelly and pastas. She added that local grocery stores are donating meat and produce for families in need.
“Since the pandemic people have been furloughed and need to stretch their dollar,” she said. “We want them to know that they can access their pantry so they can pay their bills and the foundation made that happen.”
Executive Director Melissa Diers said the foundation took steps to make sure it expedited any grant request that would be used to assist those impacted by the pandemic.
“We’re reviewing grants for COVID-19 as they come in,” she said. “We have all our board reviewing applications, but we’re able to do that electronically.”
Other approved grants include a $24,500 grant to the Fremont Area United Way to handle increase demand for health and utility assistance and an additional $15,000 grant to Lutheran Family Services.
“We’re essentially trying to make ourselves available for organizations impacted in whatever way possible,” Diers said. “We have a number of organizations unable to host spring fund-raising projects that will affect their bottom line going forward.”
Diers said the foundation isn’t limiting their focus on who can still receive grants, but non-profits who have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are being given a higher priority.
“We’re sensitive to those unique needs that non-profits are facing,” she said.
Diers added that arts organizations may not necessitate social service needs, but they remain an important part of the community.
“It’s also critical to take a long view when making funding decisions,” she said. “We want them to thrive when we get back to business as usual.”
During the pandemic, Diers said it’s necessary to recognize the importance of supporting non-profits during the pandemic.
“In this situation, what’s unique is the nonprofits are struggling because they’ve had to find new ways to deliver services or programs, in some cases without revenue generating programs running,” she said. “Oftentimes on the front line to help people survive a crisis, they have to do what they do the best they can with a funding disadvantage. Important people do what they do to help these first responders.”
