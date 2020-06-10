Fremont Area COVID-19 Taskforce helps community

Churches are doing the legwork to get supplies for the weekend food totes that go to schoolkids on Thursdays.

“The community foundation has provided grant funding to help offset the need for those food totes,” Diers said.

She points out other endeavors.

“We’re just trying to connect the dots to make sure everybody is still getting fed,” she said.

For instance, Diers said the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging has been brought into the group and sought input on what can be done to help people via a Meals on Wheels program. Those wanting to learn more about meal delivery via this program, courtesy of ENOA, may call: 402-721-8262 or email: Mary Ann Eusebio, maryann.eusebio@nebraska.gov or Mary Parker, Mary.Parker@nebraska.gov

On a broader scale, Fremont Area United Way found it was getting many more applications for rent and utility assistance, when people initially were getting furloughed and before stimulus money and other federal resources were coming.

Diers said the agency was seeing many people who’d never sought help prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.