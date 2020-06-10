Fremont Area COVID-19 Taskforce helps community

Since its inception in April, Melissa Diers has seen a local Covid-19 task force meet needs in various ways.
Consider a few:
- Material, elastic and sewers were found to make surgical gowns for Methodist Fremont Health, which goes through 300 of them a day.
- Can openers were purchased for food boxes.
- Grant funds went to the Fremont Area United Way to help meet rent and utilities needs and to LifeHouse for helping shore up its food pantry.
Diers is executive director of the Fremont Area Community Foundation, which initially convened what would become the Fremont Area COVID-19 Taskforce in mid-March.
As news of the coronavirus pandemic spread local residents saw the need for a collaborative group—similar to the Greater Dodge County Long Term Recovery Group, which emerged and continues to help those impacted by 2019 flooding.
This new task force began with a desire to make sure Fremont area children and youth would have the food they needed after schools closed due to the pandemic.
“We knew there would be a number of kids headed home to finish their academic year, who would not have their lunches, breakfast and weekend food access through the public schools—as they do throughout the school year,” Diers said.
Initially, Diers gathered representatives from all Fremont school districts, the City of Fremont, Three Rivers Public Health Department, Methodist Fremont Health and Fremont Area United Way.
The collaborative group has grown and meets weekly via Zoom teleconferencing to discuss all aspects of the pandemic’s impact on Fremont area residents and families.
“It’s very much like the long-term flood recovery group—identifying where the needs are, who is best equipped to address those needs and then removing barriers to make sure people who need help get help,” Diers said.
Group members talk about:
- Public health, federal resources and funding opportunities;
- Numbers of individuals and families accessing nonprofit services;
- Emerging needs and programs underway or planned to address them.
The taskforce recently published a flier that will be distributed throughout the community detailing community resources and opportunities to help area residents in need.
In addition, a Food Security Subcommittee of the task force meets weekly to identify and coordinate food access and distribution throughout the Fremont area.
To date, the following plans are in place:
- FPS will continue twice-weekly food “Grab ’N Go’s” for area youth/families at Bell Field, Linden and Washington elementary schools, and Meadowbrook Mobile Park through Aug. 31.
- Since FPS does not have sufficient food supply to provide weekend food throughout that time, weekend food totes will be provided throughout the summer through a collaborative effort of the LifeHouse food pantry and the Fremont Ministerial Association members—at the same distribution points.
- Grab ’N Go meals will be made available for the community by First Lutheran Church from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays at 3200 E. Military Ave. More information is available at 402-721-2959.
- Anchoring the entire food access effort will be the LifeHouse food pantry, which is adjusting its hours and portions to better accommodate the anticipated ongoing needs of clients, Diers said.
- To enhance access to “hot meals,” the Greater Fremont Development Council is interested in continuing coordination of countywide “Grab ’N Go” meals as well. Plans for this are underway.
- The Food Security Committee is aiding the efforts of the Feed Fremont initiative, comprised of teacher volunteers delivering FPS meals to children who can’t access the distribution points, and helping the civic leaders of the Scribner area identify a solution to the lack of a local food pantry/food distribution point.
More representatives have joined the task force.
They include: the cities North Bend and Scribner, the Fremont Ministerial Association, Fremont Family Coalition, Red Cross, Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, Dodge County Emergency Manager Tom Smith; senior service organizations like Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging (ENOA) which offers Meals On Wheels, Nye Health Services, WellCare, and Home Instead, and business/industry like Lincoln Premium Poultry, WholeStone Foods and the Greater Fremont Development Council, Senator Lynne Walz and others.
Diers sees the value of the task force.
“It’s a place we all come together and troubleshoot issues and share resource and brainstorm solutions and it’s been very helpful,” she said.
She cites examples of how the group has worked.
For example, when Directed Health Measures required that large groups of people couldn’t gather in a single space, the group knew the Summer Lunch Program at Fremont Presbyterian Church wouldn’t be possible.
“So we worked with schools and the folks who ran the Summer Lunch Program and we, together, decided to go ahead and—through the schools—continue the food distribution sites throughout the community through August instead of stopping in May,” Diers said.
Churches are doing the legwork to get supplies for the weekend food totes that go to schoolkids on Thursdays.
“The community foundation has provided grant funding to help offset the need for those food totes,” Diers said.
She points out other endeavors.
“We’re just trying to connect the dots to make sure everybody is still getting fed,” she said.
For instance, Diers said the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging has been brought into the group and sought input on what can be done to help people via a Meals on Wheels program. Those wanting to learn more about meal delivery via this program, courtesy of ENOA, may call: 402-721-8262 or email: Mary Ann Eusebio, maryann.eusebio@nebraska.gov or Mary Parker, Mary.Parker@nebraska.gov
On a broader scale, Fremont Area United Way found it was getting many more applications for rent and utility assistance, when people initially were getting furloughed and before stimulus money and other federal resources were coming.
Diers said the agency was seeing many people who’d never sought help prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The FACF provided a grant so the United Way would have more funds for rent and utility assistance. FACF also made a grant to help LifeHouse shore up its food pantry.
“They, too, were seeing a lot of people who were coming to the food pantry, needing help for the very first time in their lives,” Diers said.
The task force is continuing its mission.
“By working collaboratively, we’re learning about where the needs are and whoever can step in and help, does so, depending on what the need it and what they have to provide,” Diers said.
Besides helping people, the task force also works to connect people who want to volunteer with various endeavors.
For more information about evolving needs and opportunities to help, visit the Fremont Volunteer Connection on Facebook or contact: Jacki Trujillo at Jacki@fremontunitedway.org or (402) 721-4157.
