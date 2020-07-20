Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity dedicates home after delays

“We knew we wouldn’t have a lot there because of the current situation, so a lot of the people there were family and friends of the people moving into the home,” McKay said. “And then they made cookies and brought some drinks and things for people to enjoy afterward.”

McKay said Habitat plans on finishing up the other three homes, one of which is attached to the Coffields’ home, within the next two months. She said although work has resumed, it’s been slower than usual due to groups such as businesses and churches not being able to help.

“So we’ve allowed some individuals here and there to come out and help, but nothing where we would have a group come out that could work all day or a couple days during the week,” McKay said. “So we’re starting to kind of schedule those tentatively over the next month or so, but it also kind of depends how things go with COVID because we want to make sure everybody stays safe.”

Moving forward, Habitat has two 2020 builds planned, which McKay said she hopes will get done soon as well. But for her, she said she’s looking forward to the dedications, as she gets to see people like the Coffields show their appreciation for their new home.

“It’s just kind of a special time with people that have been involved with them through the whole process,” McKay said. “So maybe after COVID’s over, anybody that wants to come out and experience one, it really is the best part.”