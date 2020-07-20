Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity dedicates home after delays

After a year of delays, the Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity was finally able to dedicate its first home since last fall.
The Coffield family was introduced to their new home at 2548 Westside Ave. on Sunday. Habitat for Humanity held a dedication ceremony for the family at 2 p.m.
Tyler and Marly were temporarily displaced from their old home after the flooding last year. They have two children, Lennon and Griffin.
The home is one of four that was originally planned for 2019, but was delayed due to the spring flooding last year and the COVID-19 pandemic this year, Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Joy McKay said.
“This is one of those that we’ve been working on since we’ve been able to start, which was fall of last year by the time we were able to get building permits and get everything ready,” she said. “So it’s not quite finished, but it should be finished within a couple weeks.”
In late March, the 2019 homes were put on hold once more with the pandemic. McKay said Habitat members did as much as they could in the meantime with subcontractors such as electricians and plumbers.
“Then we were to the point where we use mostly volunteers, so that really slowed us down,” she said. “Because all these finishing things that we do, the flooring, the trim, painting, all of that is done by volunteers.”
But in mid-May, McKay said work was able to start back up again for the four homes.
“We pretty much just allowed our families that are working on their homes and then our regular volunteers to be there until the last few weeks, and then we’re slowly starting to add people, just to keep it safe,” McKay said. “And plus, we’re working on four different homes, so we can spread people out.”
The Coffields’ home is Habitat’s Thrivent Faith Build Home for 2019, in which Thrivent Financial provided funding for the home.
“We partner and try and get churches involved in helping to donate toward that home and also to come out and build and assist with that,” McKay said. “So some of that has been difficult just because we were ready to do as much as we could this spring, to get it done as quickly as we could.”
While Habitat’s grant with Thrivent required the organization to finish by December 2019, McKay said that the time period was extended due to the pandemic. She said the loan should hopefully be closed sometime in August.
Sunday’s home dedication featured an introduction from Kesha Schuller, family services manager for Habitat, and a prayer from Heather Walraven from Thrivent.
The family was also presented with a ceremonial hammer and a certificate of completion, as well as a bookcase and book for each of the family members. The Rev. Al Duminy of Sinai Lutheran Church blessed the home.
“We knew we wouldn’t have a lot there because of the current situation, so a lot of the people there were family and friends of the people moving into the home,” McKay said. “And then they made cookies and brought some drinks and things for people to enjoy afterward.”
McKay said Habitat plans on finishing up the other three homes, one of which is attached to the Coffields’ home, within the next two months. She said although work has resumed, it’s been slower than usual due to groups such as businesses and churches not being able to help.
“So we’ve allowed some individuals here and there to come out and help, but nothing where we would have a group come out that could work all day or a couple days during the week,” McKay said. “So we’re starting to kind of schedule those tentatively over the next month or so, but it also kind of depends how things go with COVID because we want to make sure everybody stays safe.”
Moving forward, Habitat has two 2020 builds planned, which McKay said she hopes will get done soon as well. But for her, she said she’s looking forward to the dedications, as she gets to see people like the Coffields show their appreciation for their new home.
“It’s just kind of a special time with people that have been involved with them through the whole process,” McKay said. “So maybe after COVID’s over, anybody that wants to come out and experience one, it really is the best part.”
