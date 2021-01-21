Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity launches first-ever repair program

The Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity is looking for applicants to take part in its first-ever repair program.

The recently launched program will help fund up to $25,000 in critical home repairs for five homeowners in the Fremont area, according to Family Services Manager and Veteran Coordinator Kesha Schuller.

The repairs are funded through a $200,000 grant the Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity received from the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund. The grant is expected to help fund five critical repair projects, Schuller said.

The money comes in a zero percent interest loan paid over the course of 20 years. Repairs could range from anything to fit the homeowners' needs, whether it be roof replacement, electrical repairs or heating and air repairs.

"We see a lot of homes that need this," Schuller said. "To be able to safely live in those homes, we thought that this would be a great opportunity for somebody who, you know, might need a roof repair but doesn't have the immediate cash to do so."

The repair loans do come with stipulations that applicants must follow, including: