Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity launches first-ever repair program

The Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity is looking for applicants to take part in its first-ever repair program.
The recently launched program will help fund up to $25,000 in critical home repairs for five homeowners in the Fremont area, according to Family Services Manager and Veteran Coordinator Kesha Schuller.
The repairs are funded through a $200,000 grant the Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity received from the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund. The grant is expected to help fund five critical repair projects, Schuller said.
The money comes in a zero percent interest loan paid over the course of 20 years. Repairs could range from anything to fit the homeowners' needs, whether it be roof replacement, electrical repairs or heating and air repairs.
"We see a lot of homes that need this," Schuller said. "To be able to safely live in those homes, we thought that this would be a great opportunity for somebody who, you know, might need a roof repair but doesn't have the immediate cash to do so."
The repair loans do come with stipulations that applicants must follow, including:
- The house must be owner-occupied.
- Homeowners must be current on insurance and property taxes.
- The house must be within Fremont city limits.
- Residents cannot be in a flood zone.
- The household must earn less than 80% of the median income for Dodge County.
Schuller said the timeline from applying for the program to beginning work is dependent on the applicant. She said there is a significant amount of documentation required, ranging from tax returns to 12 months of pay stubs.
Once qualified, however, she said work can begin relatively quickly.
"It doesn't take long at all," she said. "It takes a phone call to us and then we get an individual out there to inspect the home and report back to us and then the repairs can get scheduled."
Schuller said the program is still looking for applicants and encouraged interested homeowners looking for assistance in repairs to look into the loan.
"I'm just really looking for it to grow," Schuller said. "We've just launched it and are really trying to get people out there to inquire about it, ask more questions and share it with their friends and family."