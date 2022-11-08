Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity looks ahead to projects

Fremont Habitat Area Habitat has projects in the work with more planned.

It’s now building three houses.

“We’re in a rush to get all the structures up before winter falls in so we can work indoors,” Shaun Smith, operations and communications manager.

The local chapter also plans to help more veterans.

Habitat for Humanity International has partnered with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to implement a program aimed at increasing affordable homeownership opportunities among the veteran population.

For the Veterans Initiative, Fremont Habitat is an approved Veterans Builder Affiliate.

“We’re really going to focus on that this upcoming year – really serving the veteran community through our Veterans Build program,” Smith said. “We’re looking to raise $200,000 as our long-term goal.

That may seem like a lot, but Smith noted that the average home price for construction is about $220,000.

Veterans Build is a repair program. Veterans apply through the Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity program for repairs. If veterans meet the income guidelines, FAHH will provide the repairs at a 0% loan.

Smith also said a RED Friday Pub Crawl is planned in downtown Fremont on Friday, Nov. 11. It will begin at Buck’s Ax Throwing, proceed to 5-0-5 Brewing, Churchill’s Cigar Bar, L.A. Fireproof Door, Los Mezcales, and Does.

Attendees are encourage to wear red to remember all those deployed during this community awareness event.

The local Habitat affiliate is part of a global, nonprofit agency dedicated to eliminating substandard housing through constructing, rehabilitating and preserving homes.

Houses are sold — never given away — to partner families who make mortgage payments. Partner families work “sweat equity” hours on building homes and other approved projects. They purchase the homes with a 0% interest loan.

More information about the local Habitat chapter can be found at fremonthabitat.org