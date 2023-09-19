Joy McKay and Shaun Smith hope the public will volunteer to help a veteran and his neighbors during Rock the Block 2023.

McKay is executive director and Smith is operations and communications manager for Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

On Oct. 14, the local Habitat affiliate will replace the siding on the home of a veteran at no cost to that individual.

“He’s a Vietnam veteran and a widower,” Smith said. “He was referred to us by the local chapter of the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars).”

As a benefit to having a veteran on their block, neighbors living in the 1200, 1100 and 1000 blocks of North Garfield Street will receive some help at their homes at no cost during the event set from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Smith said Habitat volunteers will do minor repair and maintenance projects – like those for a deck or patio—landscaping and junk haul-off. Habitat is looking at painting house numbers on curbs to make it easier for emergency medical personnel to find homes on those blocks.

Habitat has gone door-to-door in that neighborhood and, last week, sent a direct mailing to homeowners and renters there, telling them about Rock the Block and asking if they needed something done on the exterior of their home or in their yard.

Homeowners and renters, who received a letter, can participate by mailing in the form they received or contacting Habitat directly via email at info@fremonthabitat.org.

“Everybody that we are hoping to include would have received a letter,” McKay said.

Habitat is seeking volunteers and donors for the endeavor. Volunteers are asked to sign up so Habitat knows how many to expect, McKay said.

Those who’d like to volunteer or donate, specifically for Rock the Block, may do so at fremonthabitat.org.

For every $1 donated to the local Habitat affiliate through this online campaign, the Thrivent Member Network-Nebraska Region will add $1 up to an additional match of $5,000.

In addition, Habitat receive a grant from Home Depot to purchase things like tools it might need or items such as mulch.

“We’ll see as we talk to people in that neighborhood what the needs are and that’s how we’ll utilize those funds,” McKay said.

Habitat Omaha will share its Rock the Block trailer, which includes yard tools. S2 Rolloffs & Refuse will bring a dumpster at no charge for people in that area with things to throw away. Løv Bridal Sartorial is the coffee sponsor. McKay said Habitat is trying to finalize breakfast and lunch sponsors.

McKay said the project is part of Habitat’s mission to build community.

“It’s all about neighbors helping neighbors and we’re going to do beautification,” she said. “We hoping if neighbors come out, they can either come out and help or just be there to meet other neighbors.”

McKay said the local Habitat has done Rock the Block on a small scale, performing tasks such as picking up trash.

“This is the biggest one we’ve done so far,” McKay said. “Every year, we do a veteran project, so this is our veteran project for the year. We also are all about building homes, community and hope.”

McKay hopes this project will bring more awareness of Habitat to those unfamiliar with it. She invites the public to volunteer for the event.

“We hope they participate, because, I think it will be a fun community project,” she said. “I think people always benefit by giving back to others in their community.”

Last year, Habitat replaces a roof on a veteran’s home at no cost. This year, the project is expanded to not only help another veteran, but people in that three-block area.

“In the future, we hope the community looks forward to ‘Rock the Block’ and we can expand our efforts across Fremont,” Smith said.

The Fremont Area Habitat affiliate has constructed 92 homes since its formation in 1993. The nonprofit is working on its 93rd and 94th homes and is preparing to start work on its 95th home.

Habitat houses are sold — never given away — to partner families who make mortgage payments. Partner families work “sweat equity” hours on building homes and other approved projects. They purchase the homes with a 0% interest loan.