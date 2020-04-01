Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity puts builds on hold with coronavirus pandemic

This isn’t the first time that the Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity’s construction on two townhomes had to be put on hold.

The projects were delayed due to flooding last spring and were set to finally finish this spring, but Executive Director Joy McKay said the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the organization to delay them once more.

“So those four families are waiting so they can purchase their homes and move in,” she said. “And we still have quite a bit of work to do on them, so this is not very convenient right now that this is happening.”

As Habitat for Humanity stops construction on the houses, it has also closed its offices and stopped work with its volunteers, many of whom are retired and at higher risk for being affected by the coronavirus.

“We don’t want to take any risks with any of our volunteers or our homeowners, so we felt it was safest just to do that and not to hold any construction, and the office is closed as well,” McKay said. “Everybody is working from home as best they can, doing whatever they can do.”

On March 14, the organization closed its HomeStore, a warehouse of donated furniture and building materials open on Fridays and Saturdays. It also postponed its Mr. and Mrs. Habitat Pageant from April 4 to July 25.