Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity puts builds on hold with coronavirus pandemic

This isn’t the first time that the Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity’s construction on two townhomes had to be put on hold.
The projects were delayed due to flooding last spring and were set to finally finish this spring, but Executive Director Joy McKay said the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the organization to delay them once more.
“So those four families are waiting so they can purchase their homes and move in,” she said. “And we still have quite a bit of work to do on them, so this is not very convenient right now that this is happening.”
As Habitat for Humanity stops construction on the houses, it has also closed its offices and stopped work with its volunteers, many of whom are retired and at higher risk for being affected by the coronavirus.
“We don’t want to take any risks with any of our volunteers or our homeowners, so we felt it was safest just to do that and not to hold any construction, and the office is closed as well,” McKay said. “Everybody is working from home as best they can, doing whatever they can do.”
On March 14, the organization closed its HomeStore, a warehouse of donated furniture and building materials open on Fridays and Saturdays. It also postponed its Mr. and Mrs. Habitat Pageant from April 4 to July 25.
Despite the offices closing, McKay said employees are continuing to work on whatever preliminary work they can do for two homes planned for construction without having to come in contact with people.
“Hopefully, those will not be delayed because we’re still working on getting building permits and those types of things that don’t require volunteers at this point,” she said. “So hopefully, we can get a lot of that portion done during this time that we’re not able to do much else.”
While the pandemic has halted Habitat for Humanity’s projects, McKay said even the flooding last year didn’t stop work completely.
“Even though we were delayed and there were less volunteers, we were still able to continue to do things,” she said. “I think our HomeStore was only closed two, three weekends last year because of the flooding, and we’ve already been closed two weekends now.”
Some of Habitat for Humanity’s homeowners that were impacted by the flood have been laid off as a result of the coronavirus, McKay said. She said two had to go through a self-quarantine, but one has returned to work.
“So it’s affecting some of those people again that were already impacted once in the last year,” she said. “And we are working with our homeowners as much as we can because we don’t want this to affect them negatively.”
The pandemic has also affected the Habitat for Humanity financially, with the closing of the HomeStore and postponing of the pageant, which is a major fundraiser for the organization.
The Habitat for Humanity has also been deferring mortgage payments for its homeowners, McKay said.
“I’m hoping and praying it doesn’t affect us too greatly, it just kind of depends on how long it lasts,” she said. “The longer it lasts, the better the chance it’s going to affect us negatively, especially on the financial side.”
The issue is also affecting the Habitat for Humanity on a global scale, as McKay said they’ve received updates.
“We also have chat groups that talk about different situations and what can be done,” she said. “And so we’re doing whatever we can, but there’s limits to what we can do.”
Despite the situation, McKay said the organization has been taking pictures of the families they help on their front porches from a distance. The pictures are being posted to their Facebook page for the next few weeks.
And even with the volunteers having to stay at home and socially distance themselves, McKay said work might still be possible.
“We may come up with some projects as we move forward and people could maybe volunteer on their own, like cleaning up our community garden, as long as there’s just one or two people in the same family there at the same time,” she said. “There’s not a whole lot else that we can do at this point without taking chances we don’t want to take.”
To donate to the Habitat for Humanity, visit its Facebook page.
