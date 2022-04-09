Fremont Area Habitat grateful for FNBO grant

Joy McKay knows a $15,000 grant from First National Bank of Omaha can help area residents build their dreams.

McKay is executive director of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity which recently received the grant. The funds will be used to help provide affordable housing units in Fremont.

“Habitat is thrilled to receive this grant again,” McKay said.

The local nonprofit previously has received FNBO grants.

“We appreciate our partnership with First National Bank of Omaha,” McKay said. “Our purpose is to increase access to affordable housing and that’s one of First National Bank’s goals as well, so this partnership works very well together.”

McKay noted the challenge of dealing with higher construction costs.

“Especially these days with the cost of construction, every grant donation is very helpful, because our construction costs have gone very high,” McKay said.

McKay said the bank also services the nonprofit’s mortgage loans.

“That’s just something they do in support of our organization, which is huge. If we had to pay for that,” she said, “that would also be a huge cost to us.”

The local Habitat affiliate is part of a global, nonprofit agency dedicated to eliminating substandard housing through constructing, rehabilitating and preserving homes.

Houses are sold — never given away — to partner families who make mortgage payments. Partner families work “sweat equity” hours on building homes and other approved projects. They purchase the homes with a 0% interest loan.

McKay said dedications scheduled for one home on May 5 and another on May 7. More details can be found on the nonprofit’s website at fremonthabitat.org/ or its Facebook page.

Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity started in 1993. To date, it’s built 90 houses.

FNBO awarded a total of $880,000 in Impact Grants to 44 organizations in Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas, said Spencer Danner, vice president, community development, corporate philanthropy and social responsibility.

The grants support programs dedicated to affordable housing and neighborhood stability, as well as entrepreneurship and small business development.

“FNBO is committed to strengthening all the communities we call home,” Danner said in a media release. “To build a strong community, every member of the community must have access to the tools, resources and opportunities needed to succeed.”

Grants for affordable housing and neighborhood stability programs are intended to enable FNBO’s community partners to build, rehabilitate or finance an estimated 700 affordable housing units across the bank’s footprint.

Danner said grants supporting entrepreneurship and small business development initiatives are estimated to create approximately 3,500 jobs.

“Our Impact Grant Program directs our investments to community partners who are working to create positive outcomes in areas that will have the greatest impacts on financial wellbeing, resulting in the long-term economic success of our communities,” Danner said.

FNBO awarded $610,000 in Impact Grants to 28 organizations across Nebraska and western Iowa.

For more information about FNBO’s impact initiatives, visit fnbo.com/impact.

