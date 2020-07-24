Fremont Area Men of Integrity Breakfast set in August

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s a monthly breakfast with a message.

And an event that offers fellowship.

On Aug. 1, the public is invited to the Fremont Area Men of Integrity Breakfast.

The event starts at 8 a.m. in the Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont. Cost for the breakfast is $8.

Roger Roach is chairman of the event designed to help men of all ages become more passionate followers of Christ.

Roach, who lives in Fremont, said he knows many churches have men’s Bible study and prayer time and that’s good.

“What we’re trying to do with Men of Integrity is to have corporate fellowship and worship together and for men to be inspired to serve Christ in their homes, on their jobs and businesses and in the community,” Roach said.

The breakfasts, which take place the first Saturday of each month, will include music and a guest speaker who will tell how he came to know Christ and how God is working in his life today. The speaker will take questions afterward. Men will divide into smaller groups to pray for one another with a corporate prayer to close out the event.