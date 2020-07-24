Fremont Area Men of Integrity Breakfast set in August

It’s a monthly breakfast with a message.
And an event that offers fellowship.
On Aug. 1, the public is invited to the Fremont Area Men of Integrity Breakfast.
The event starts at 8 a.m. in the Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont. Cost for the breakfast is $8.
Roger Roach is chairman of the event designed to help men of all ages become more passionate followers of Christ.
Roach, who lives in Fremont, said he knows many churches have men’s Bible study and prayer time and that’s good.
“What we’re trying to do with Men of Integrity is to have corporate fellowship and worship together and for men to be inspired to serve Christ in their homes, on their jobs and businesses and in the community,” Roach said.
The breakfasts, which take place the first Saturday of each month, will include music and a guest speaker who will tell how he came to know Christ and how God is working in his life today. The speaker will take questions afterward. Men will divide into smaller groups to pray for one another with a corporate prayer to close out the event.
“We want to bring unity to our community through fellowship, prayer, music and guest speakers,” Roach said. “We want to inspire men in the Fremont area to be more passionate about their faith in Christ.”
Valentino’s will serve breakfast. Safety precautions will be taken in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Hand sanitizer will be available.
“We want to respect those who wear masks and take precautions,” Roach said.
Jim Rosenbach of RWTB, the Rosenbach Warrior Training Branch, will be the guest speaker in August and Darrin Washburn of Full Life Church will be the musician.
Rosenbach, who’s from Fremont, is a black belt in eight different styles of martial arts. He has a doctorate in martial arts from the University of Asian Martial Arts Studies. He’s won three world championship belts, been recognized in major martial arts publications, picked up a variety of awards and has been inducted into three different Martial Arts Halls of Fame.
He started a martial arts school in Fremont in 1973, alongside longtime business partner and fellow martial arts expert Robert Bussey, who has since retired.
Future speakers include:
Sept. 5
- —Merlyn Klaus, a former sports reporter for WOWT Channel 6 in Omaha. Klaus is now associate pastor at Salam Baptist Church in Omaha and chaplain at the Douglas County Correctional Center in Omaha.
Oct. 3
- —Nate Grasz, who works for the Nebraska Family Alliance in Lincoln, which is affiliated with Focus on the Family, Roach said. Before becoming NFA policy director, Grasz was an associate producer for the nationally broadcast Hugh Hewitt Show. He is the author and publisher of his book: “Would the Pilgrims Still Come to America Today? The Deteriorating State of Religious Liberty in America.”
A prayer breakfast for men is not new to Fremont, according to Tony Hale, former chairman.
Hale estimates that a Men’s Prayer Breakfast has taken place in Fremont for about 45 years. Between 40 and 50 men would attend. In the last few years, between 20 and 25 men were attending.
The name was changed recently.
“We just felt the name seemed to be more inviting to people who maybe don’t have a relationship with the Lord,” Hale said. “Before I knew Christ and was born again, if you’d had invited me to a prayer breakfast I’d have said, ‘Absolutely not. I’m not going to a prayer breakfast.’”
Men of Integrity is intended to sound less threatening.
Hale is moving to Minnesota and Roach was elected to be the chairman of the Men of Integrity board. Other board members are Dean Kingsbury, communications; Paul Valla, who’s in charge of breakfast setup; Travis Sorensen, owner of Valentino’s, who will serve the breakfast meals; Don Atwell, who lines up guest musicians; and Ed Volpi, who is in charge of overseeing prayer time.
Nate Allen, a graphic designer, created the Men of Integrity informational poster that will be posted in the community.
Posters include the Scriptures which Roach said best embody the purpose of the breakfasts: “Let us think of ways to motivate one another to acts of love and good works. And let us not neglect our meeting together, as some people do, but encourage one another, especially now that the day of His return is drawing near.” Hebrews 10:24-25.
Roach also said the board is working on developing a 60-second promotional video for churches.
He encourages men to attend the ecumenical event.
“We’re always looking for ways to improve this as a worthwhile event for men to attend,” Roach said. “We want them to be inspired and encouraged in their faith.”
Those wanting more information may call: 402-727-7234.
