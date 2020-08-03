Fremont area remains in Phase 3 with new directed health measures

Venues not subject to the gathering requirements include gyms, weight rooms and spas, which will be limited to 75% of their rated occupancy. Beauty salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors are also not subject but will require masks unless having services done to the face.

Restaurants and bars must limit parties to no more than eight. Lines for food or restrooms must provide social distancing, while self-service buffets are prohibited.

While weddings and funerals are allowed, their receptions must limit parties to no more than eight individuals. Sports, both non-contact and contact, are permitted to take place as well.

Daycares must not exceed 15 children per room for infants to 3-year-olds, 20 for 3-year-olds, 24 for 4- and 5-year-olds and 30 for children in kindergarten through 12th grade.

People who enter Nebraska from out of state or live with an individual from out of state must self-quarantine for at least 14 days. Exceptions include those traveling for military service or health care employment.

The order will remain in effect no longer than necessary to ensure that those affected by COVID-19 no longer pose a public health threat, the measure read. Failure to comply with the DHM will result in legal action.