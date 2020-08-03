Fremont area remains in Phase 3 with new directed health measures

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services ordered new directed health measures for Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties for the month, the Three Rivers Public Health Department announced Saturday.
The three counties will remain in Phase 3 of reopening until Aug. 31 at 11:59 p.m. The DHMs initially went into effect Aug. 1 at midnight.
Out of Nebraska’s 93 counties, 27 will continue into Phase 4, which includes loosened restrictions on outdoor gatherings.
The new DHMs for the three counties will continue to limit gatherings of more than 10 patrons in confined indoor or outdoor spaces, including festivals, fairs and stadiums. Events like parades, carnivals and dances are prohibited.
Gatherings are also restricted to 50% for an indoor facility’s maximum occupancy or 75% for outdoor facilities.
In Three Rivers’ jurisdiction, venues with a rated capacity of 500 or more must submit a plan to the health department for approval before reopening. The plan must contain the planned number of attendees and how it will meet guidelines with social distancing and sanitation.
If a venue submitted a plan for reopening under prior DHMs, a new plan will need to be submitted if it intends to exceed the prior DHM’s occupancy restrictions.
Venues not subject to the gathering requirements include gyms, weight rooms and spas, which will be limited to 75% of their rated occupancy. Beauty salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors are also not subject but will require masks unless having services done to the face.
Restaurants and bars must limit parties to no more than eight. Lines for food or restrooms must provide social distancing, while self-service buffets are prohibited.
While weddings and funerals are allowed, their receptions must limit parties to no more than eight individuals. Sports, both non-contact and contact, are permitted to take place as well.
Daycares must not exceed 15 children per room for infants to 3-year-olds, 20 for 3-year-olds, 24 for 4- and 5-year-olds and 30 for children in kindergarten through 12th grade.
People who enter Nebraska from out of state or live with an individual from out of state must self-quarantine for at least 14 days. Exceptions include those traveling for military service or health care employment.
The order will remain in effect no longer than necessary to ensure that those affected by COVID-19 no longer pose a public health threat, the measure read. Failure to comply with the DHM will result in legal action.
