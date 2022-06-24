 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont area residents share views of overturning of Roe v. Wade

A few Fremont area residents shared their views on the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, which means there’s no longer a federal constitutional right to abortion. States now have authority to determine if and when it’s legal and can ban it.

Residents’ thoughts include:

Edie Ronhovde, 62, Fremont: “I’m totally disgusted and I feel that people that own guns have more rights than women do about their own bodies. I’m very sad, because it’s just awful that all these men make these rules for women.”

Thom Ender, 62, Fremont: “How can we trust our system when they lie under oath about settled law?”

Ray Peterson, 57, Fremont: “To me, it (abortion) is all wrong, because I figure if a woman can go out and get pregnant, they shouldn’t be able to get rid of the child, because that would be the same as murder.”

Doug Wittmann, 70, Dodge: “After 49 years, God revoked the covenant with death and has given babies a Jubilee — the right to live and we are rejoicing.”

