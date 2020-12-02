Fremont Area United Way, area businesses celebrate Giving Tuesday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"United Way works to support those agencies and support the work that they're doing," Fiala said.

Additionally, Fiala said United Way has worked to provide food for the Fremont community, books for children and various programming throughout the area.

"What is really important for the community is our basic needs, which is supporting rent and utilities for families in need who are unable to keep that roof over their head or keep their lights on," she said.

Fiala said it is not surprising to see the amount of need in the Fremont community due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The pandemic itself is not something most individuals have experienced," she said. "It's also not something that we've experienced in the way that it's impacting poverty and need in the community."

Fiala said issues like food insecurity remain a real concern for families throughout the Fremont area.

"It's very real, it's very significant and it's many, many folks who have never reached out before who are, for the first time, finding themselves in this situation," she said. "And I am so thankful to all the donors who are able and have chosen to help those in the community that are in need."