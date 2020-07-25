Fremont Area United Way looking for funds for free book program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fremont Area United Way is looking for funds for its literacy initiative that provides more than 1,000 children in Dodge County with a free book every month.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book-gifting program that provides books tailored for a child’s specific age. It was founded in 1995 by the country singer and helps almost 850,000 children every year, including 1,100 in Dodge County.

“There’s often a misunderstanding that Dolly Parton pays for those books or is somehow connected to paying for those books, and they are not,” Fremont United Way Executive Director Christy Fiala said. “We purchase from them the books that they recommend, and then we pay to mail those books out to kiddos in Dodge County that are under 5 years old.”

While the United Way typically raises funds through its annual “Hats Off to Literacy” luncheon fundraiser, this year’s 10th event will not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s different this year in that we sent out emails and letters to encourage the contributors who have done so in the past to consider doing so again, even without the luncheon,” Fiala said. “And I am just so impressed and feel so fortunate to be in a community that continues to support, even when we can’t do the sort of events that we normally would.”