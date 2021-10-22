Fremont Area United Way seeking volunteers for food packaging next week

Volunteers in the Fremont area can help fight food insecurity in the community with a food packaging event next week.

The Fremont Area United Way will have its seventh annual food packaging event from Oct. 25 to 29 at the old Gordmans location at Fremont Mall.

“We recognize food insecurity as a primary importance in the community, a need that takes many to respond and fulfil the need of the community,” Executive Director Christy Fiala said. “So every year, we have had an event in order to respond to that community need.”

Interested volunteers can sign up to assemble weekend backpacks for Fremont Public Schools students by visiting fremontunitedway.org and selecting an hour time frame to take part.

“When you come to the location to package the food, it’s really a fun and simple activity,” Fiala said. “And so groups or individuals can definitely come and enjoy participating in this activity.”

In contrast to previous years, Fiala said the event will take place over several days instead of just one.

“By doing it over a week, we can keep the groups that are in and gathered smaller,” she said. “Rather than having 200 people gathered at once to package food, we’ll have 25 to 50 people gathered packaging food over that time frame.”

This year’s event will focus on the FPS Backpack Program, which provides students with nutritious and easy-to-prepare food during the weekends. The goal for this year is 5,000 bags, Fiala said.

“It’s necessary to meet the need, and so we are prepared to package those food totes and to have those for the school to deliver to kiddos for the weekend food,” she said. “So I am hopeful that we can meet that need over the week.”

Fiala said she’s seen families who request these weekend meals and the impact that it has had on them.

“It feels great to participate in an event like this and know that this should allow the schools to have what they need to hand out as much food as is requested by kiddos and families on the weekends,” she said.

In getting ready for next week’s event, Fiala said she was grateful to the sponsors, volunteers and the entire Fremont community.

“It takes many, many hands to pull this off, and it’s so humbling each year to see so many people come together to accomplish it,” she said. “And it’s definitely food that goes home to feed little tummies, and so I think we can also be so grateful for all of those that come together to support it and happy for what it accomplishes in our community.”

