Fremont Area United Way still seeing success with campaigns

“I think last year with the flood and everything, we’ve kind of seen an uptick in donations just with knowing that the United Way has been front-and-center with helping people through that situation, and this year being front-and-center in helping people with aid through the COVID pandemic and everything else that’s going on,” he said. “Our community here at work knows that the United Way’s doing a lot of really great things in the community, so that really helps out.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Compared to years past, Swanson said WholeStone had to take a different approach to fundraising due to the pandemic.

“To try and improve upon a little bit of social distancing and other things, we did it a little more quick, fast-paced,” he said. “And the lobby area had some more fun with it, tried to bring some more energy around the campaign.”

Swanson said he believes that next year could be just as big as well, even without an emergency situation.

“We’ve really focused on some of the things that the United Way has always done in the community too with helping out some of the local agencies and knowing that the money does go back to the community,” he said. “And a lot of people here do know somebody who’s been affected by the United Way, so I think that’ll continue to happen.”