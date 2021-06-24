Fremont Area Veterans Coalition and Fremont Moo form partnership

Veterans coalition, Fremont Moo form partnership

The Fremont Area Veterans Coalition (FAVC) has created a partnership with the Fremont Moo baseball team. As part of the collaborative effort, the FAVC will provide volunteers to grill hamburgers and hotdogs for the Fremont Moo baseball games.

Angela Hamkley said she wanted to get involved with the FAVC because they assist veterans with shadow boxes and want to give back to Veterans. The FAVC also talks to veterans about their benefits and helps complete paperwork.

The Fremont Moo play their home games at Moller Field. If anyone would like to assist the group in grilling, call 402-720-0364 to sign up.

At the end of the season, the Fremont Moo will gave the FAVC a donation to purchase more shadow boxes for veterans.

— Tribune staff

