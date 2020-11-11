Fremont Area Veterans Coalition builds wheelchair ramp for area veteran

With some help from Christensen Lumber, the Fremont Area Veterans Coalition was able to build a wheelchair ramp for a local veteran with a disability.

On Monday, the FAVC presented Chad Christensen of Christensen Lumber with a plaque for their support in donating wood and supplies to build the ramp.

“The FAVC is very gracious to Christensen Lumber and what they do for veterans in the community and all the other community projects they do also,” FAVC Executive Director David Rangeloff said. “Without the help of Christensen Lumber and the donation of wood and supplies, the FAVC would have had to figure out another way to complete the wheelchair ramp.”

The FAVC, a component fund of the Fremont Area Community Foundation, helps veterans in the area with benefits, employment and training.

In early May, Rangeloff said he was made aware of a disabled veteran discharged from a Fremont assisted living center who needed a zero entry into his home per his doctor’s orders.

After getting in contact with Al Marino, a veteran with Christensen Lumber, Rangeloff said the company was able to provide lumber and supplies for a wheelchair ramp.

