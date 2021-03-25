 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fremont Area Veterans Coalition gives out shadow boxes to veterans during Friday event
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Fremont Area Veterans Coalition gives out shadow boxes to veterans during Friday event

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Art Johnson.jpg

Vietnam Veteran Art Johnson was presented with a shadow box from the Fremont Area Veterans Coalition last Friday.

 Courtesy photo

The Fremont Area Veterans Coalition distributed two shadow boxes to area veterans last Friday during an event held at Buffalo Wild Wings

Veterans Coalition member Matt Hopfi said turnout for the Friday event was surprisingly strong and added that several local businesses have already reached out to sponsor similar events for the group in the future. 

"We had flyers that were made that we gave out to those that attended that highlighted many of the services we provide to veterans," Hopfi, a Marine veteran, said in an email. "These services include caregiver assistance for elderly veterans, family support events at the Fremont Family YMCA and education assistance for veterans and their spouses."

The shadow boxes were funded through a grant from the American Legion and Cobalt Credit Union, Hopfi said. 

Noah's favorite stories from January

Hopfi said he was worried about the turnout initially, but was told by servers at the restaurant that the uptick in business was rare due to the ongoing pandemic. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"I was glad so many individuals came out to support us and see veterans receive their shadow boxes," he said. 

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to stories on your team

Hopfi said the importance of a shadow box can't be understated for a veteran. The boxes house military awards and medals that can be passed down to family for generations, he said. 

"These veteran's memories will be remembered," Hopfi said. 

Over the last year, Hopfi said the coalition has donated over 200 shadow boxes to veterans across the area over the past year, many of which have been elderly.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has made work more difficult, Hopfi said the coalition has refused to slow down.

"We are busy getting these shadow boxes out to our veterans and assisting veterans and their families with veterans benefits," he said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mo Brooks enters Alabama Senate race

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News