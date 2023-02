The Fremont Area Veterans Coalition will be having a chili cook-off and axe throwing event from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Buck’s Axe Throwing, 550 N. Main St., in Fremont.

There is no entry fee, but a freewill donation is requested to taste the chili. Prizes will be awarded at 4 p.m. for the best three chilis.