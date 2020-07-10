Fremont Area Veterans Coalition to host cruise-in to raise funds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fremont Area Veterans Coalition will host a cruise-in this weekend at Tin Lizzy Tavern to raise money for wheelchair ramps for disabled veterans.

The event, which will take place from 4-8 p.m., July 11, will include a free dinner with sloppy joes, potato salad and dessert. A freewill donation will be accepted to support the Fremont Area Veterans Coalition.

Veteran and Executive Director David Rangeloff helped organize the weekend event. He said he was inspired to put together the event because of his career in the military. Rangeloff said he knew many of his fellow veterans have to use wheelchair ramps to get into their homes.

“I know many of my veteran brothers and sisters that were wounded overseas that are in wheelchairs or they cannot get inside or outside their house and they may have those limitations,” he said. “That’s why we came up with a mission to assist these veterans.”

During the cruise-in, Rangeloff said some veterans from care homes around the area will be present to receive shadow boxes that include their military awards.

“These shadow boxes will be able to be passed down from generation to generation so loved ones can remember their service,” he said.