Fremont Area Women of Today attend state convention

The Nebraska Women of Today had their annual convention April 22-23 at Mahoney State Park meeting rooms. Eighteen women representing four chapters attended.

Cindy Urlacher, state president, presided. Scheduled events included business meetings and training seminars.

The luncheon guest speaker was from WCA in Omaha. The banquet guest speaker was Cindy Umland, United States Women of Today president. Several national officers were present: Lisa Hahn, presidential assistant; Laura Morris, treasurer; Deb McDonald, domestic violence awareness program manager; Tracey Pierson, programming vice president.

Chapters and members were recognized for their accomplishments throughout second and third trimester which included September-March.

Awards received by the Fremont Area chapter included: Early bird renewals for second and third trimesters; Maxine Turner – recruiter, third trimester secretary contact, presidential medallion, outstanding state board member; Judy Ross – new member.

Fremont Area sponsors Fremont Youth Power which includes youth ages from 3 through 16 years old. They were recognized for the following projects: Habitat for Humanity – coffee/lunch; FAAA Gala; Valentine cards for nursing home; Easter cards for nursing home; Thanksgiving and Christmas cards for nursing home; Salvation Army bell ringing. Ellie Connelly was recognized as Outstanding Today’s Youth.

Elections for 2022-2023 Nebraska State Board was held with the following serving on this board: Turner, president; Julie Fogleman, programming vice president; Cindy Urlacher, chairman of the board; and Joyce Harpster, parliamentarian.

Attending the state convention from Fremont Area were Turner, Fogleman, Urlacher and Harpster.

The Fremont Area Women of Today and Fremont Youth Power organizations provide leadership training, personal enrichment, and community service opportunities. For more information, contact Turner at 402-719-8332.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.