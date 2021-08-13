Fremont art show features pandemic-themed pieces

Artists from around the Fremont area shared their experiences with the COVID-19 pandemic through their work last week.
On Friday, the Fremont Area Art Association had a reception for its Pandemic-Themed Show in which 67 artwork pieces themed around the pandemic were judged by Omaha artist Telagio Baptista.
“Artists were asked to bring anything that they’d been working on during the pandemic and then also include a statement on how the pandemic affected either them or their artwork and the process,” FAAA Executive Director Angie Olson said. “And so the statements paired with the pieces really kind of made even a bigger impact, I feel.”
The show’s first-place award went to Peggy Krist for “The Nest,” while Chris Bristol won second place with “Retired.” Mary Ringenberg, Becky Kinloch, Sarah McWilliams, Cherie Martinez and Steve Jacobson won Honorable Mentions.
“This was totally surprising to me, and I felt very honored to be part of the show and to get first place,” Krist said. “It’s crazy.”
Krist, who lives in Omaha with her husband and 2018 Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, Bob, studied art in college but slowed down with her work after having children.
“Off and on through my whole life, I’ve always painted and drawn, and I gave it to relatives and friends,” she said. “Well, right before the pandemic, my son Justin encouraged me, ‘Mom, you’ve got to do something,’ because my basement was full and relatives were a little tired of getting all the artwork.”
Krist soon began selling her artwork and having it displayed in places like Passageway Gallery in Omaha, Moonrise Gallery in Elkhorn and Self Expressions Gallery in Nebraska City.
“When Omaha closed down March 11, I just kept painting throughout the pandemic,” she said. “It was a way to deal with everything, keep galleries full, and I just kept doing it.”
Krist first found out about the Fremont show after speaking with Barbara Schmid-Egr, a watercolorist at Passageway whose husband had his photography on display at FAAA.
As the mother of a special needs child, Krist said the pandemic was a worrying time for her family.
“It was weird to feel that you couldn’t reach out as much, and so I really, like everybody, felt like it was such a strange and emotional time as well,” she said.
“The Nest” portrays a bird’s nest with seven eggs inside. Krist said she chose the topic after exploring nature as a healing process, depicting the nest as a home that so many were trapped in during the pandemic.
“’The Nest’ became a visual, that all of those in it that would be anew, their eggs are going to be new, there was a future that was going to come, and healing would come as well,” she said.
Olson said the depiction of a nest as home in Krist’s work made it instantly relatable for so many during the pandemic.
“I know the judge, what really struck him right away about the piece was the level of detail involved, and then also pairing it with Krist’s statement,” she said.
With “Retired,” Krist said the piece was Bristol’s first in years to be displayed at the gallery.
“So it was really cool,” she said. “I kind of teased him, like, ‘Hey Chris, you don’t show anything for a while, and then you do and you win. That’s amazing.’”
“Retired” depicts an old, broken-down truck out in the country and was commended for its level of detail, as well as the skill and technique involved, Olson said.
“The truck is retired and sort of invoked the feeling that many of us felt during the pandemic or still feel during the pandemic of being sort of retired, isolated, broken-down a little bit,” she said.
Overall, Olson said the show featured a variety of artwork, as people felt many different emotions during the pandemic.
“For some, the pandemic was reflected in their pieces as loss or confusion or sadness,” she said. “But there were others that it meant more joy or peace, as maybe they found more time, more freedom to create.”
The artwork will be on display until Sept. 26. On Sept. 25 for FAAA’s fundraiser, members of the public will be able to vote for two additional prizes, the Viewers Choice Awards.
Olson thanked all of the participating artists for their varying pieces and said the community support for the show was “amazing.”
“When you show a piece, you’re kind of bearing your soul a little bit, and of course, the pandemic is not just a scientific event, but it was also politically charged,” she said. “So I really appreciate the artists kind of bearing their soul in that way.”
Krist said she was “shocked” by her win as she only just recently started publicly showcasing her art.
“I’m so grateful to be a part of that show. It was a great honor,” she said. “I just hope that people keep supporting local artists and small businesses.”
Although many are currently affected by the pandemic, Olson said she’s hoping the artwork in the Fremont show will be able to help future generations know more about the event.
“Just by looking at a piece, they can invoke sort of what we’re going through, a feeling just purely by their existence,” she said. “And I think that’s really cool, so that people 100 years from now can sort of get that connection.”