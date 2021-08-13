Fremont art show features pandemic-themed pieces

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I know the judge, what really struck him right away about the piece was the level of detail involved, and then also pairing it with Krist’s statement,” she said.

With “Retired,” Krist said the piece was Bristol’s first in years to be displayed at the gallery.

“So it was really cool,” she said. “I kind of teased him, like, ‘Hey Chris, you don’t show anything for a while, and then you do and you win. That’s amazing.’”

“Retired” depicts an old, broken-down truck out in the country and was commended for its level of detail, as well as the skill and technique involved, Olson said.

“The truck is retired and sort of invoked the feeling that many of us felt during the pandemic or still feel during the pandemic of being sort of retired, isolated, broken-down a little bit,” she said.

Overall, Olson said the show featured a variety of artwork, as people felt many different emotions during the pandemic.

“For some, the pandemic was reflected in their pieces as loss or confusion or sadness,” she said. “But there were others that it meant more joy or peace, as maybe they found more time, more freedom to create.”