Fremont author celebrates debut novel

"What do you want to be when you grow up?" That’s a question kids frequently get asked. Author Dasha Tryon Wallace remembers exactly what she wanted to be: A librarian.

“I had always been a good reader,” said Wallace, “and I devoured books since I was able to read.”

The author recalled working in several libraries as a page.

“It was the best job I ever had," she said. "I loved sharing with people my love for books and showing them new books that they find out they love, and just helping people in general.”

Her original purpose for enrolling in the Rio Salado online education program, based in Tempe, Arizona, was to become a library technician. “But they got rid of my degree,” Wallace said, “so I found creative writing.”

It was in one of her writing classes that Wallace began work on her debut novel, "Isabella and the Beast."

“I needed a book to work on for the writing a novel class, and ‘Isabella and the Beast’ was it," she said.

Two principles, Wallace recalled learning through Rio Salado, were to be continually writing and to reawaken her love for the craft.

“I also learned how to keep the mood the same for the scene and how to write movement during conversations,” Wallace said.

Another important principle Wallace learned was that of keeping an open mind. “I was born in Arizona,” she said, “but when I was 11, we moved to Omaha.” Only half of her family made the move. The four oldest children stayed behind.

The author recalled being about 13 years old when a new friend helped her discover her love of writing.

“It was summer, and our moms forced us together. We had nothing better to do and found a shared love for reading,” she said.

Wallace also learned that her new friend belonged to a writers’ club, and she asked Wallace to join her in writing a book.

In addition to writing stories, Wallace discovered a passion for poetry.

“We were doing our poetry section in English, and I had so much fun with it that I would carry around a little notebook during church and write poems,” Wallace said.

It was during her years in Omaha that Wallace discovered another passion: Martial arts.

“I found out the YMCA was offering a class in Tae Kwon Do," she said. "I enjoyed it so much that I decided to continue with it after graduating high school and moving back to Arizona.”

It was in Arizona that Wallace earned her black belt in Tae Kwon Do.

“I found out that my local community college also had TKD classes,” said Wallace, “and I loved it so much I started taking classes there. But the college couldn’t have the classes year-round, so I ended up following my teachers to their school and stayed for several years.”

It was also in Arizona that Wallace met her husband, Joshua, and gave birth to her son, Griffin. “Josh actually proposed to me behind a library!”

Although she loved Arizona, Wallace said she “had a feeling” that they needed to move.

“After talking to my sister, who lives in Scribner, we felt the Lord was telling us to move here,” said Wallace, referring to Fremont. “And we never regretted the decision.”

The year 2020 was a difficult time for the author and her family.

“At the beginning of the year, I had a miscarriage and found out my father had pancreatic cancer," she said. "He ended up passing away Christmas Eve 2020. But I know that I will see them again and I have to keep moving on.”

It was through the pain of losing her father that Wallace found the incentive to publish her novel.

“I had it all written and had even done research on my book for publishing," she explained. "Then everything kind of happened.”

Prior to her father’s death, Wallace recalled family members coming to visit.

“My dad would always boast about how I wrote a book and how he was disappointed that he hadn’t gotten a chance to read it, so I sent it to him that day," she said. "During his last days he would say how proud he was of me.”

After her dad died, Wallace had what she referred to as a “strong impression” that if she didn’t send the book to a publishing company, she never would.

“In a way, that felt like I was betraying my dad’s hope in me,” said Wallace, “so I sent it in. And now it’s history.”

The author is grateful to have a supportive family.

“They tell everyone about my book and are willing to come to my events," she said. "My sister is a hair stylist in Scribner, and she knows some of the small-town librarians. They are always happy to buy my book and make sure that I sign it.”

When asked which authors she considers her inspiration, Wallace mentioned Brandon Sanderson.

“I had read one of his books and liked it, and I found out that he taught classes on writing," she added. "I found all of his lectures for free on YouTube, and they are the best classes I ever had.”

Wallace has also found inspiration through the new author friends she has made during the publication process.

“They have been so supportive,” said Wallace. “A writers’ community is amazing and helpful. It makes such a difference when you have someone rooting for you.”

Those interested in meeting and rooting for Dasha Tryon Wallace can do so when she appears at 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 25, at Keene Memorial Library. She will be talking about her novel “Isabella and the Beast” and will also be signing copies of the book.

For more information about the author and her other writing projects, visit her website, dasha wallace com.

On her Facebook page, Wallace has included a quote: “You can never have a bad day, just some days are better than others!

“I heard this quote back when I was a child and don’t remember who wrote it. But I think of it as bad days don’t stay. You can pick yourself back up and start a new day. There is always a brighter day just around the corner.”

