Fremont author's book opens for voting Wednesday

A Fremont woman's novel will open to voting for the TaleFlick Discovery contest online on Wednesday.

The public can vote for Sharon Neill's romance novel, "Bittersweet Timing," for a possible movie or television series adaptation. The winners will meet with producers and studios after voting ends.

The voting period will start at noon on Wednesday and end at 6 p.m. on Friday. The public can vote on TaleFlick's website at https://taleflick.com/.

Neill, a Fremont resident who works at Lincoln Premium Poultry, published "Bittersweet Timing" in 2017 under the pen name "S.D. Neill." The book was chosen for the contest last December.

Neill is also holding a contest at the same time as the voting. People who vote can email "GAME CHANGER" to SDNeill11@yahoo.com to be entered in a drawing for a signed copy of "Bittersweet Timing" and a $25 gift card to Amazon.

Winners of the contest will be chosen and notified Friday after the voting closes. Participants must be 18 or older to enter.

