Kelli Strunk knew there was a need for an autism center in Fremont.
She’s had nine years of experience in working with people with special needs, including her own daughter.
When Brett Samson, CEO of the Autism Center of Nebraska, came to Fremont to see if there was a need for a location in the city, Strunk reached out Cheri Rychly, who was head of service coordinators for the center.
“Her and I got together and then we opened up in Fremont, originally serving one person, and now we’re up to 24,” Strunk said. “So we’re growing fast. Very fast.”
ACN opened in Fremont last April at 145 E. Sixth St. and held a grand opening with the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce in July. Strunk works as the center’s location manager, while Rychly works as its coordinator.
The center offers various services for people over age 21 who have autism in the Fremont area, including community inclusion with field trips and volunteer work, supported living and job support. It also recently opened a group home.
The day service at the center involves an art garden, in which participants can make various pieces of art to sell in the building’s main area. The projects include Christmas ornaments, chalkboards and home decor.
“People with autism are very artistic, and so the stuff that they can come up with and want to work on is absolutely interesting,” Strunk said. “And we do a lot with hand-eye coordination and motor skills.”
Part of the profits raised from the projects then go back to the artists’ paychecks.
“Some people are at very different levels of their skill and ability, but it doesn’t really matter,” Samson said. “As long as they had some part of the project, they get some part of the profit.”
One of the projects involves rolling recycled office paper into giant letters. These items are worked on by five to eight people for about a week, Strunk said.
“The art projects that go on inside the art garden, we have multiple projects going on,” she said. “Some people don’t like to have anything on their hands, so they wouldn’t participate in the painting part.”
ACN has provided services in the state for 15 years. It first opened a location in Omaha before expanding to Lincoln around five years ago.
Sampson, who has worked in the field of developmental disabilities and autism for more than two decades, said he also knew there was a need for a center in Fremont.
“For years, I had hoped that there could be other services offered in Fremont,” he said. “And everybody that was involved with ACN was on board, so we’re lucky to be out there serving Fremont and Blair and the rest of Dodge County.”
Since ACN’s creation, art has been its main focus, Samson said. The center also has visiting artists come in and interact with the members.
“It’s a great creative outlet for people to express themselves,” Samson said. “Everybody has different ways of communicating, but art is kind of one way for everybody to express themselves.”
Samson said the art garden also allows the center’s members to experience being a part of the community.
“Not only are they learning how to make art, they’re also learning retail skills, social skills and working with the public,” he said. “Personally, that’s what I think is the most exciting, is watching the people in our services interact with the community and just gain confidence from that.”
Strunk said the autism center takes a different approach at day services, as no other providers have an art co-op. Only a few others have job support and support of living services, she said.
“We advocate for a lot of people that need help in their individualized education programs or are in a hard transition phase from 18 to 21,” Strunk said. “So we’re stepping in and helping with a lot of that.”
With ACN’s long-term goals, Samson said it depends on the needs of the people in Fremont and the entire community as well.
“We want to be seen as part of Fremont as much as possible, and we want to contribute to the community,” he said. “We would love to be able to volunteer and help out other organizations if we can.”
Samson said the Fremont community has been more than welcoming and actually receives more walk-in business than the Omaha location, which is located near 96th and Q streets.
“It has just been better than we expected, so we’re excited that people like our services and want us to expand,” he said.
Since the center’s opening, Strunk said the Fremont community has been nothing short of amazing with giving support to ACN.
“The other day, we were out talking to businesses just about getting some of our individuals in for a couple hours a week just to learn job skills,” she said. “They’ve been more than supportive with that. Fremont’s excited that we’re here.”