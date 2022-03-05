Fremont Aviation offers host of services

Jim Kjeldgaard slept on the couch overnight at Fremont Municipal Airport to make sure pilots got much-needed fuel to rescue people during the historic 2019 flood.

In the days to come, Kjeldgaard, president of Fremont Aviation, and his staff steadily manned their posts at the airport as stranded people were flown in and out of the city. Planes few supplies into a city that basically became an island surrounded by flood waters.

Today, the city-owned airport on the west end of Fremont continues to provide a wide array of services, from fuel and aircraft maintenance to flight instruction to sight-seeing tours and transportation for survey-takers.

It even offers aircraft rental.

More than 50 aircraft – from a two-seater airplane to a 10-seat jet - are based at the airport, which has about 30 city-owned hangars along with privately owned ones.

A new terminal is set to open this year, providing an updated rest stop for pilots and passengers, with community office rental and meeting space.

Passengers can take a courtesy car to get a meal or conduct business.

Fremont Aviation has long-tenured mechanics and knowledgeable flight instructors at an airport, which has a long history – and which serves as a modern gateway to the community.

The airport dates back to 1940, when John T. Siems became its Fixed Base Operator.

FBOs operate an airport and provide an array aeronautical services.

Siems and his father built a two-stall hangar on an 80-acre stubble field where the present airport stands.

With World War II on the horizon, Siems became a local flight instructor for the federal government’s Civilian Pilot Program.

Siems remained active in flying until he retired in 1968.

Fremont Aviation

Kjeldgaard, the current FBO, was educated at what was called Western Nebraska Vocational Technical School in Sidney.

He began working for the Siems family as an aircraft mechanic at the Fremont airport in 1971.

In 1994, he bought out what was called Woodaire in 1994.

Kjeldgaard’s son, Greg, began a three-year aircraft apprenticeship in 2002. After earning his aircraft and power plant mechanic license test, he worked another two years to earn his inspector’s license.

Jim Kjeldgaard has had his inspector’s license since 1974.

Kjeldgaard, his son and John Ahrens are mechanics at Fremont Aviation. Deb Mullally is office manager. Four line boys fuel and wash airplanes, clean the terminal and mow the lawn.

The airport provides fuel for corporate jets that fly into town. Its current terminal is a place where pilots can relax, while customers are doing business in town.

A medical helicopter lands here for fuel. Sometimes, it has offloaded patients here as well.

Learn to fly

Besides aircraft maintenance, inspection and fueling, Fremont Aviation has a flight department through which people can learn to fly aircraft.

“We have rentals or we can teach you in your airplane,” said Greg Kjeldgaard, Fremont Aviation vice president.

Alison Adams is a Fremont Aviation flight instructor, who has been at the airport for four years, and Warren Higgins is a part-time instructor.

“In the time since I’ve been here, we’ve helped probably around 40 students get licenses,” Adams said.

That includes teaching ground school, where students learn what the Federal Aviation Administration requires to be safe pilots, and going up in the airplane with them as they perform maneuvers to set expectations to obtain their pilot’s license.

Students can get private and commercial pilots licenses, instrument ratings and flight instructor certifications.

Adams has had students as young as 15. And, she has also flown with an 85-year-old who had license, but couldn’t fly without a licensed pilot.

Adams also gives flight reviews, which include changes in regulations, to current pilots.

Seeing the sights

For those who’d rather be a passenger, Fremont Aviation provides sight-seeing flights, too.

People can purchase a gift certificate for a special occasion, such as a birthday or holiday. Gift recipients may want to fly over their home, where they grew up or just experience flight.

Costs vary on the length of the flight and number of people on the flight.

Fremont Aviation has flown researchers during a variety of endeavors. They include:

• Animal tracking: The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has released animals, such as deer, with tracking devices throughout the years. It’s utilized the airport in surveys of pallid sturgeon, deer, birds and bats.

“We fly around and check their travel patterns,” Kjeldgaard said.

Another time, researchers tracked to see where logs were ending up on the Missouri River.

• Fish and flooding: Fremont Aviation has flown a photographer for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to look at fish hatcheries and changes flooding produced in the track of the rivers.

• Capturing nature in photos: Game and Parks representatives flew out of this airport and took photos of state parks which appeared in Nebraskaland magazine.

• Crop changes and ice jams: Years ago, the United States Department of Agriculture had Fremont Aviation fly a photographer, who took photos of field.

Another time, a camera was attached to an aircraft. Infrared photography showed how a crop was changing over a season based on chemical treatments and soil conditions.

Fremont Aviation also flew an emergency manager over a river to see ice jams.

Crop dusters aren’t based at the airport, but some use it during the summer.

Making an impression

Mullally points out that Fremont Aviation staffers are the first folks that people meet when they fly into the city.

“We make the first impression,” Adams added.

Economic benefits

Fremont Aviation and the airport benefit the city.

“We bring a lot of economic impact to the city of Fremont, because business aircraft come here,” Kjeldgaard said.

Greg Kjeldgaard added that new and established businesses use the airport.

And the airport played a critical role during recent times.

Serving the community

“If we would not have had an airport, Fremont would really have been in sad shape during the 2019 flood,” Jim Kjeldgaard said. “There was no way to get in and no way to get out. General and business aviation provided people ways in and out of Fremont. These owners and pilots took it upon themselves to help people they didn’t even know.”

Kjeldgaard slept on the couch on March 14, 2019, because he thought the Blackhawk medevac helicopter that went to rescue seven first-responders out of the turbulent Elkhorn River might need more fuel.

And it did.

After battling 50 to 60 miles per hour winds and managing to dodge powerlines in the pitch black skies, the crew – which hadn’t had time to refuel before making the rescue – flew the helicopter to the airport to offload the first-responders, all of whom were in some state of hypothermia.

Crew members later said they hadn’t known if they’d even have enough fuel to rescue all seven men. But they did and afterward refueled at Fremont’s airport and went to make other rescues.

Had there not been an airport, the helicopter couldn’t have gotten more fuel and couldn’t even have landed in a field as land in this area was flooded or at least wet and muddy.

Looking ahead, Kjeldgaard said Fremont Aviation plans to keep growing.

Adams added that a corporate hangar is needed. Other hangars are needed, too.

“We get called weekly from people wanting to rent hangars,” Kjeldgaard said.

As always, Fremont Aviation is looking toward the horizon to see how it can serve customers and the community.

