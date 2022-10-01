Fremont Aviation president earns two FAA awards

James Kjeldgaard was a kid when his interest in flying took off.

“I grew up on a farm,” Kjeldgaard said. “My dad had a plane, and I loved watching him fly. All that swooping and diving really got to me.”

On Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration honored the Fremont pilot for earning two of its awards: the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award and the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award.

The Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award is named in honor of Orville and Wilbur Wright, pioneers of American aviation, credited with building and flying the world’s first successful motor-operated airplane, the Wright Flyer. (It took its maiden flight on Dec. 17, 1903, at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.)

The award recognizes pilots who have contributed and maintained safe flight operations for at least 50 consecutive years.

Kjeldgaard took his first flying lesson with instructor Paul Siems on Feb. 4, 1967.

The airplane was a Cessna 150. He took his first solo flight on June 25. One month later, he passed the private flight test and obtained his private pilot certificate.

Since that time, Kjeldgaard has kept his pilot certificate up to date, along with the mandatory flight instructor reviews and physical examinations.

The Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award is named in honor of the first aviation mechanic in powered flight.

Taylor served as the Wright brothers’ mechanic and is credited with designing and building the engine for their first successful aircraft.

This award recognizes the lifetime accomplishments of senior aviation mechanics.

Born and raised in Tekamah, Kjeldgaard studied to be an aircraft technician at Western Nebraska Community College. Upon receiving his certificate of completion in April 1971, he went to work for Siems Aero Aiders, Inc. at Fremont Municipal Airport.

For the next 13 years, he worked as head airframe and power plant mechanic at the airport.

In the spring of 1984, Kjeldgaard began working for Woodaire, Inc., as their head airframe and power plant mechanic, also at the airport.

Ten years later, he became the president and owner of Fremont Aviation, Inc.

Kjeldgaard’s interest in flight began with his father.

His dad had earned his pilot’s license after being discharged from the U.S. Army, where he was stationed on a Navy medical ship named the S.S. Comfort.

“I remember the first time I climbed up inside his Luscombe and looked at all the controls,” Kjeldgaard said. “I thought to myself, ‘Man, this is way more fun that riding a tractor!’”

Another childhood memory that led to Kjeldgaard’s career in aviation was riding in the Luscombe on a hunting trip.

“We had our dog, Scout, with us and had to take the plane because the roads were flooded. I thought, wow, how cool is this! Even with a flood, we can still get where we need to go,” Kjeldgaard said.

When it came time for the Luscombe to get washed and serviced, the work was done by John Siems and his son, Paul.

“John was retired by that time, so Paul was actually doing most of the work,” Kjeldgaard said.

Kjeldgaard had no idea then that he would eventually learn to fly under John’s instruction.

“When I was home from college, John was at our house,” Kjeldgaard recalled. “He was in need of a mechanic, and I was in need of a job. So we were able to help each other out.”

Kjeldgaard owns three Cessnas that he flies and personally maintains through his business. He also rents them to his fellow pilots.

He is also the proud owner of three vintage planes and is in the process of rebuilding a fourth one.

In addition to flying, he also enjoys boating and golfing.