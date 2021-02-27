Fremont avoids high marketplace costs for electricity during sub-zero temperatures

In just two weeks, the average market price for electricity jumped from around $16 per MWh to more than $3,500 as sub-zero temperatures hit the middle of the United States last week.

Fortunately, City Administrator Brian Newton said Fremont was able to avoid the skyrocketing costs due to the city's self-generating electricity, but might have had to if the Lon D. Wright Power Plant's Unit 8 had tripped offline.

"I've heard stories of a utility that spent their entire fuel budget in five days. Imagine what their customers are going to pay," he said. "But they were forced to because they were in the market and they had to keep lights on."

On Feb. 4, the average cost per MWh was $16.22, increasing to $293.19, according to a report from Newton. That number then jumped to $3,016.70 on Feb. 15 as the extreme cold temperatures increased demand.

Although the price decreased steadily for the next two days, the cost jumped back up to its highest point at $3,551.36 on Feb. 18 before lowering down to $1,084.38 on Feb. 19 and $94.60 on Feb. 20.

According to Newton, if the power plant's unit tripped and more electricity was needed on Feb. 4, it would have cost the city $31,142.