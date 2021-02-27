Fremont avoids high marketplace costs for electricity during sub-zero temperatures

In just two weeks, the average market price for electricity jumped from around $16 per MWh to more than $3,500 as sub-zero temperatures hit the middle of the United States last week.
Fortunately, City Administrator Brian Newton said Fremont was able to avoid the skyrocketing costs due to the city's self-generating electricity, but might have had to if the Lon D. Wright Power Plant's Unit 8 had tripped offline.
"I've heard stories of a utility that spent their entire fuel budget in five days. Imagine what their customers are going to pay," he said. "But they were forced to because they were in the market and they had to keep lights on."
On Feb. 4, the average cost per MWh was $16.22, increasing to $293.19, according to a report from Newton. That number then jumped to $3,016.70 on Feb. 15 as the extreme cold temperatures increased demand.
Although the price decreased steadily for the next two days, the cost jumped back up to its highest point at $3,551.36 on Feb. 18 before lowering down to $1,084.38 on Feb. 19 and $94.60 on Feb. 20.
According to Newton, if the power plant's unit tripped and more electricity was needed on Feb. 4, it would have cost the city $31,142.
However, the cost would be more than $6.3 million had the power tripped at the price's peak on Feb. 18.
In preparing for the future to avoid having to pay these costs, Newton proposed joining a resource-pooling consortium of utilities to bring in more electricity to Fremont.
"It's something we're certainly going to have to start taking a look at," he said. "It's something we've always considered, it's just when that time comes, we're not sure."
According to Newton, a consortium would be needed, as the city's coal-fired power plants can't be enlarged or converted to another fuel source.
Newton said the city could go with a couple of options, including buying a portion of the plants for the Omaha or Nebraska public power districts, as well as joining the Municipal Energy Authority of Nebraska out of Lincoln.
"You'd start small as Fremont grows, and then you'd continue expanding," he said. "And the only time it would be a large transaction is if you had to close one of the coal plants down, and then you'd have to do something bigger, obviously."
Joining a consortium would require a contract, which would need to be approved by the Fremont City Council, Newton said.