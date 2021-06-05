Fremont band releasing song in memorial of homicide victim

Working at Mac's Cafe as a teenager, Matt Bechtel not only met his future Always Tyrants bandmember Alec Windeshausen, but Stacey Velder as well.
On Sept. 14, 2014, Velder, 40, was found dead in her Virginia residence. Her boyfriend, Christopher Schultz, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case of her death two years later.
Coming home from Velder's funeral, Bechtel said he knew he wanted to put his feelings on her into a song.
"I remember standing in my living room and trying to put together just a melody of how I felt because there were just so many emotions stirring," he said. "And so that's kind of how it all started, and then I've kept onto the song for years and years, just waiting for the time to record and release it."
On Sunday, Fremont band Always Tyrants will release the song "Memories of Stacey" on music streaming platforms. All proceeds made from the single will go toward The Bridge, a center that provides services for those experiencing domestic abuse.
"It's seven years in the making, and I just thought it was time that the world heard about Stacey again," Bechtel said.
Bechtel, lead singer for the band, went to high school with Velder's son, Colby, and worked at Mac's Cafe with Velder, who was a server.
"Stacey was very well-liked in the restaurant," he said. "Everybody who met her liked her. I really cared about her, everyone did."
In 2013, Velder reconnected with Schultz, as the two had dated during high school. Schultz had just finished a prison sentence of 21 years and convinced her to move to a trailer home in Virginia with him.
"The last time that I talked to her, I was eating at Mac's and she sat next to me and we just talked for a while," Bechtel said. "And she was just very caring and friendly, and that's the last memory I have of her."
Although Bechtel wasn't working at Mac's Cafe when she left, he said several of his former coworkers had urged her not to go.
"I don't think anybody really felt comfortable with it, but I think it was what he wanted and she loved him, so she left and moved there," he said.
After the move, Bechtel said the relationship took a turn for the worse as Schultz became more controlling over Velder.
According to the Virginian-Pilot, Velder had texted a friend on Feb. 1, 2014, that Schultz had done something to violate her trust and that she had confronted Schultz, who later purchased bleach, carpet cleaner and kitchen bags that night.
A week later, Bechtel received a phone call from an old coworker at Mac's Cafe that Velder had been found dead.
"When you realize this was someone who was so easy to get along with, was such a loving person, she would never be someone that you would ever suspect that that would be her demise," he said. "And no one deserves that, but especially someone that's just so loving and caring."
Always Tyrants formed in 2015 with Bechtel, Alec and Zac Windeshausen and Alex Iniguez. The band released its debut album, "These Days," in February, but Bechtel's ideas for a song about Velder wasn't included.
"It was something where it just didn’t feel right to put it on any album," he said. "Her birthday was coming up in June, and I thought, 'Well, we can record this. We've sat on it for years.'"
"Memories of Stacey" is a softer song with a solemn mood, Bechtel said. The chorus states, 'May your ashes cover the ocean floor," as Velder's wishes were to have her ashes scattered on the ocean.
The opening line of the song is, 'Life's a vapor in a pan / And these things I don't understand."
"I don't believe it was Stacey's time, it was taken early from her," he said. "She still had a lot of life to live, so it's just a reminder that things happen in the blink of an eye."
As part of the song, the band used an audio sample of Velder laughing. But Bechtel said the audio was taken from a clip with Schultz.
"It's a reminder that when you're in an abusive relationship, it's not always physically abusive, it's not always dark," he said. "And that's how manipulative people are able to function because there’s extreme highs and extreme lows."
Prior to the release of the single, Bechtel said he met with Colby Velder for his permission to release the song.
"If he had told me no, I wouldn't have done it," Bechtel said. "But he said yes, he loved it and gave me the go-ahead with it."
Bechtel said Always Tyrants has a website account set up so that all proceeds from digital streams or purchases of "Memories of Stacey" will be sent directly to The Bridge, something Community Education Coordinator Stacey Lichtenberg called "commendable."
"I like the idea of the different spin that they're putting on it to raise awareness, but also to pay tribute to Stacey and her family," she said. "I definitely think it's a unique way of reaching the community in a different way, so I thought it was really neat."
With "Memories of Stacey," Bechtel said wanted to raise awareness for domestic abuse and make sure people know what kind of red flags to look out for in relationships.
"A story like this is a good reminder to say, 'Hey, let's check these feelings, let's talk this out, let's maybe investigate some of this behavior, let's slow down whatever it is that we're doing to prevent this kind of stuff,'" he said. "Because it's more common than people realize."
But along with educating listeners, Bechtel said he also wants "Memories of Stacey" to add on to the legacy of his friend.
"I'm very glad to be a part of something that’s going to honor my friend, and I hope that anybody who knew Stacey is going always to remember the happy and the good times about her because there's so much there," he said. "And for people who don't know her, this is just a chance for them to learn about what an amazing person she was."