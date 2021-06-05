Fremont band releasing song in memorial of homicide victim

"When you realize this was someone who was so easy to get along with, was such a loving person, she would never be someone that you would ever suspect that that would be her demise," he said. "And no one deserves that, but especially someone that's just so loving and caring."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Always Tyrants formed in 2015 with Bechtel, Alec and Zac Windeshausen and Alex Iniguez. The band released its debut album, "These Days," in February, but Bechtel's ideas for a song about Velder wasn't included.

"It was something where it just didn’t feel right to put it on any album," he said. "Her birthday was coming up in June, and I thought, 'Well, we can record this. We've sat on it for years.'"

"Memories of Stacey" is a softer song with a solemn mood, Bechtel said. The chorus states, 'May your ashes cover the ocean floor," as Velder's wishes were to have her ashes scattered on the ocean.

The opening line of the song is, 'Life's a vapor in a pan / And these things I don't understand."

"I don't believe it was Stacey's time, it was taken early from her," he said. "She still had a lot of life to live, so it's just a reminder that things happen in the blink of an eye."