Fremont banks, gas stations affected by national coin shortage

As the U.S. Mint temporarily closed its production facilities and with fewer people circulating the economy, the country is facing a coin shortage.
Scott Meister, president of Pinnacle Bank’s Fremont branch, said the bank asked its customers to bring in any spare change they had to get an equivalent amount back.
Now, Meister said the bank has been “overwhelmed” with coins.
“We’ve seen three people just walk in with jugs of them today,” he said. “So we’ve just been rolling coins as fast as we can the last week or so.”
The coin shortage has affected different banks in Fremont, as well as businesses. The Kroger Company, which owns locations like Baker’s, announced that it would stop giving change in coins.
Meister said he’s never seen a shortage like this one in his 34 years in banking.
“I think once we get through this pandemic, whenever that will be, I think things will get back to normal with circulating stuff through the economy and producing the new coins,” he said.
Other banks, such as First National Bank of Omaha, have also reached out to its customers to get more coins. Kevin Langin, senior director of public relations and communications, said the bank has had a few instances where a customer requested more coins than the location was able to provide at that time.
“We’ve actually had really good luck with just talking to our customers and encouraging them to deposit coin,” he said. “And we’ve had a lot of folks who have done that.”
Gas stations in Fremont like Kwik Shop at 710 N. Broad St. and Murphy USA at 3008 E. 23rd Ave. N. have signage asking customers to use exact change or credit or debit cards.
“We’re trying to conserve as much as possible,” Murphy USA cashier Steven Hays said. “We’re asking folks to use their debit cards or credit cards. We do have some customers that will come in and pay strictly in change, which helps.”
Murphy USA first started its restrictions last week, Hays said. He said he’s also seen gas stations around town follow similar practices with the coin shortage.
Additionally, Murphy USA is allowing customers to round up each transaction to go toward the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. It is also offering an exchange of bills for loose change or rolled coins.
Laundromats, which rely on coins to operate washers and driers, have also been impacted by the shortage. Lori Nielsen, owner of Fourth Street Laundromat at 87 W. Fourth St., said the location started limiting the use of its coin machine last Saturday.
“Before, we didn’t care, we just let everybody use it for their use,” she said. “Now, you have to be doing laundry to use the coin machine. But I would say that’s the only difference.”
Nielsen is also the owner of LTD Laundromat and Tan at 1031 E. 23rd St., which is limiting the use of its coin machine as well.
But overall, Nielsen said most of the customers at her locations have taken the changes well.
“I’m probably making a few people a little discouraged, but the thing is, that’s the only way I can operate,” she said. “I don’t have credit card machines, I just have coins. So if I don’t have coins here, I don’t have business.”
