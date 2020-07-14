Fremont banks, gas stations affected by national coin shortage

“We’ve actually had really good luck with just talking to our customers and encouraging them to deposit coin,” he said. “And we’ve had a lot of folks who have done that.”

Gas stations in Fremont like Kwik Shop at 710 N. Broad St. and Murphy USA at 3008 E. 23rd Ave. N. have signage asking customers to use exact change or credit or debit cards.

“We’re trying to conserve as much as possible,” Murphy USA cashier Steven Hays said. “We’re asking folks to use their debit cards or credit cards. We do have some customers that will come in and pay strictly in change, which helps.”

Murphy USA first started its restrictions last week, Hays said. He said he’s also seen gas stations around town follow similar practices with the coin shortage.

Additionally, Murphy USA is allowing customers to round up each transaction to go toward the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. It is also offering an exchange of bills for loose change or rolled coins.

Laundromats, which rely on coins to operate washers and driers, have also been impacted by the shortage. Lori Nielsen, owner of Fourth Street Laundromat at 87 W. Fourth St., said the location started limiting the use of its coin machine last Saturday.