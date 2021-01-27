Fremont Board of Health to consider extending mask mandate during Thursday meeting

The Fremont Board of Health will meet Thursday to discuss extending a health directive mandating mask usage for the city.
The meeting will start at 7:30 a.m., according to Mayor Joey Spellerberg. It will be broadcast virtually.
The city's Board of Health is made up of four individuals; Mayor Joey Spellerberg, City Councilmember Mark Legband, Dr. Richard Seitz of Methodist Fremont Health and Chief of Police Jeff Elliott.
In November, the board voted in favor of implementing the health directive on a 3-1 vote, with Elliott being the lone opposing vote.
The mandate is set to expire on Sunday.
"I think our community has come together and done a tremendous job and we've all rallied around each other to do everything we can to slow the spread," Spellerberg said. "I think they've done a tremendous job."
The meeting comes at a time when Dodge County and the surrounding Three River's Public Health Department jurisdiction still finds itself in the "high" region of the COVID-19 risk dial.
On Nov. 25, two days before the DHM was passed by the board of health, the Three Rivers jurisdiction sat at 3.43 on the risk dial. Currently, the Three Rivers jurisdiction finds itself slightly lower on the dial, sitting at 3.14.
Fremont resident and former Councilmember Susan Jacobus asked Spellerberg to reconvene the board of health to extend the mandate during Tuesday's City Council meeting.
Jacobus, who voted in favor of issuing the mandate while serving on the board as council president, said the mandate should be extended until the end of February before being revisited again.
Jacobus cited the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines as a primary reason for the board to extend the DHM.
"There's been no federal direction given down to the state which hasn't been given down to the local," she said. "So that said, I would ask that you convene and then consider extending out the limitation on the mask mandate itself."
To date, 3RPHD has administered around 1,300 COVID-19 vaccines within its jurisdiction. The health department recently transitioned into Phase 1B, with its immediate focus geared toward individuals 65 and older.
The health department also announced a partnership with Methodist Fremont Health to launch a community COVID-19 vaccination effort beginning Thursday at Christensen Field.
Through the partnership, the 3RPHD will initially allocate 300 doses per week to Methodist Fremont Health. That number is expected to increase as state and federal supply increases.