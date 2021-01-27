Fremont Board of Health to consider extending mask mandate during Thursday meeting

Fremont resident and former Councilmember Susan Jacobus asked Spellerberg to reconvene the board of health to extend the mandate during Tuesday's City Council meeting.

Jacobus, who voted in favor of issuing the mandate while serving on the board as council president, said the mandate should be extended until the end of February before being revisited again.

Jacobus cited the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines as a primary reason for the board to extend the DHM.

"There's been no federal direction given down to the state which hasn't been given down to the local," she said. "So that said, I would ask that you convene and then consider extending out the limitation on the mask mandate itself."

To date, 3RPHD has administered around 1,300 COVID-19 vaccines within its jurisdiction. The health department recently transitioned into Phase 1B, with its immediate focus geared toward individuals 65 and older.

The health department also announced a partnership with Methodist Fremont Health to launch a community COVID-19 vaccination effort beginning Thursday at Christensen Field.