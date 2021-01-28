Fremont Board of Health votes in favor of extending mask mandate

The Fremont Board of Health has extended a health directive mandating mask usage for two months.
The health directive, which will extend over the next into March, will require mask usage for individuals 5 years or older while indoors in buildings open to the general public.
The city’s Board of Health is made up of five individuals; Mayor Joey Spellerberg, City Councilmember Mark Legband, Dr. Richard Seitz of Methodist Fremont Health, Fremont Fire Chief Todd Bernt and Chief of Police Jeff Elliott.
The measure passed on a 4-1 vote, with Elliott being the lone vote in opposition.
Seitz said Fremont Methodist Health has continued to see a drop in COVID-19 admissions since Christmas. Currently, 5 to 6 patients with COVID-19 are hospitalized, most of which are fairly ill and have been in the hospital for nearly a month.
"I think that all of us in health care here in town feel that the mask mandate has helped to decrease those cases that could have overwhelmed our medical community," Seitz said.
One measure of hope is the beginning of Phase 1B in the Three Rivers Public Health Department jurisdiction, which will initially focus on vaccinating individuals 65 and older.
The health department also announced a partnership with Methodist Fremont Health to launch a community COVID-19 vaccination effort beginning Thursday at Christensen Field.
Through the partnership, the 3RPHD will initially allocate 300 doses per week to Methodist Fremont Health. That number is expected to increase as state and federal supply increases.
"I want to thank the board and I want to thank the community for having the foresight to have a mask mandate to protect the public and to protect our limited healthcare resources," Seitz said.
The mandate is enforceable under the city’s municipal code. Failing to comply with the directive would be classified as a misdemeanor offense, which could result in a fine of up to $1,000 or up to three months in prison.
To date, Elliott said FPD has not given out any citations or made any arrests as a result of the mask mandate.
"We have had a number of calls, nothing overwhelming, but we still are sending officers out there," he said. "We've been lucky that the population so far has been very cooperative. We've not had any major issues."
Legband said he believed the residents have done a good job following the mandate. He added that a two-month extension to the DHM was necessary due to the slow rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.
"I think it's going to be at least a couple months before we can look at maybe ending this mandate," he said.
Bernt said the fire department has responded to calls related to COVID-19 almost daily.
"They call for us and I think they're just scared and we'll give them breathing treatment and oxygen," he said. "A lot of these we don't transport."
Spellerberg said the mandate needed to be extended into the future until widespread vaccine distribution and a noticeable decrease in the community risk dial occurs.
"We need to continue to protect the most vulnerable population while we are still in the process of distributing the vaccine to those 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions," he said. "We're not out of the woods yet."
Spellerberg said he hopes the worst of the pandemic is behind the community and he understands frustration from residents regarding the mandate, but reiterated that now is not the time to end the directive.
"I will second the fact that I've seen our community come together during this time," he said. "We've done a tremendous job and we've really rallied around each other and our healthcare community."