Fremont Board of Health votes in favor of extending mask mandate

Through the partnership, the 3RPHD will initially allocate 300 doses per week to Methodist Fremont Health. That number is expected to increase as state and federal supply increases.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I want to thank the board and I want to thank the community for having the foresight to have a mask mandate to protect the public and to protect our limited healthcare resources," Seitz said.

The mandate is enforceable under the city’s municipal code. Failing to comply with the directive would be classified as a misdemeanor offense, which could result in a fine of up to $1,000 or up to three months in prison.

To date, Elliott said FPD has not given out any citations or made any arrests as a result of the mask mandate.

"We have had a number of calls, nothing overwhelming, but we still are sending officers out there," he said. "We've been lucky that the population so far has been very cooperative. We've not had any major issues."

Legband said he believed the residents have done a good job following the mandate. He added that a two-month extension to the DHM was necessary due to the slow rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I think it's going to be at least a couple months before we can look at maybe ending this mandate," he said.