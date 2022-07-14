Fremont-born author pens memoir about Peace Corps in Samoa

Donna Marie Barr has a new memoir, “My View from the House by the Sea: A Life Transformed by Samoa and the Peace Corps.”

Born in Fremont, Donna (née Wild) Barr was 57 and retired when she joined the Peace Corps in 2007 and was assigned to the island nation formerly called Western Samoa. After immersion training, she learned the language and rich traditions of this ancient Polynesian culture, helping to establish a computer study center for the local children and a marine reserve. From her host family’s beach house, she wrote reflective and vividly descriptive journals and watched brilliant sunsets on an almost daily basis.

Along with her tales of life in Samoa – harrowing bus rides, challenging projects, rewarding relationships, and the joys of living by the sea – the author reflects on how the experience changed her and continues to be a vital part of her life today.

This is Barr’s first book. She lives in the rainforest on the Big Island of Hawaii where she is currently writing a memoir about life as a young woman in the United States Air Force in the 1970s.

Barr will be having a book talk at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at The Bookworm in Omaha. For more information about Barr’s book, visit www.donnamariebarr.com.