The Fremont Bowling Club will be having an open house from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at 30 Bowl, 1250 E. 23rd St., in Fremont.
Scholarships are awarded to youth bowlers each season based on academic, leadership and on-lane performances.
Fremont Bowling Club practices at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 30 Bowl, starting Sept. 24. Bowling tournaments occur on weekends from early November through February.
Boys and girls can join as early as the third grade. The Fremont Bowling Club is coached by four USBC Bronze Level and one Silver Level Certified coaches. These coaches have cleared a background check and training to ensure a safe environment.
For more information, attend the open house or email steventb3261973@gmail.com.