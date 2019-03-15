The Fremont community braced for impact on Thursday as river flooding and ice jams led to various flood warnings throughout the day.
Fremont, however, did not face the same battle as many of its surrounding communities.
Several Fremont roads closed on Wednesday due to water over the road including Airport Road from Linden Avenue to 23rd Street. But by Thursday, flooding subsided and the road was re-opened.
Ridge Road and Ridgeland Avenue along the west edge of Fremont from Military Avenue south to Highway 77 were also closed on Wednesday, however, they remained closed roughout the day on Thursday as water and giant ice shards from the Platte River still covered much of the roadway at points near Hormel Park.
U.S. Highway 275 was closed to the north of Fremont at the Nebraska Highway 91 intersection. A stretch of U.S. Highway 30 to the west from Ames to North Bend was also closed at one point and to the east, 30 remained closed Thursday night from the Highway 275 interchange through Arlington to Nebraska Highway 31.
City Administrator Brian Newton said the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plan was running at full capacity but added that he doesn’t expect it to run over.
“What happens is when we get this much water we get infiltration because the ground is so saturated the storm sewer infiltrates into the sanitary sewer and you also get water running into the manholes in the streets,” he said. “So it forces a lot of extra water out to the Wastewater Treatment Plant.”
Newton said that plant supervisor Keith Kontor reported that it was running well and there was no danger of having to bypass water due to the current volume being taken in.
Residents in parts of southeastern Fremont had to deal with a short power outage over the noon hour on Thursday, although it wasn’t caused by flooding.
According to Newton, the short outage was not caused by water or high winds but was instead caused by a trip at the Lon D. Wright Power Plant due to work being done at a substation in the city.
“We’ve been doing a lot of work on one of our substation’s north of Sid Dillon’s and because that substation is down we have the other six kind of picking up the load,” he said. “Because of that our coordination between substations isn’t always the greatest and something tripped on the line, which tripped the power plant.”
Just south of Fremont, in Inglewood, flooding led to the evacuation of residents of Emerson Estates late Wednesday night.
Big Island Road — which runs along the Platte River west of Ridge Road — was also inundated with water and ice chunks throughout the day on Thursday.
Late Thursday morning, the Dodge County Emergency Management Facebook page announced that the Fremont Volunteer Rural Fire Department was ordering a voluntary evacuation order for the Fremont area due to an ice jam break upstream of Fremont on the Platte River that could potentially cause a surge of water of four to five feet.
The notification did not name any specific neighborhood, though Lottie Mitchell with the city of Fremont said that those in rural areas along the Platte River should seek higher ground.
A flash flood emergency was issued by the NWS for areas along the Platte from Schuyler to Ashland that recommended residents along the river seek higher ground due to the potential surge of water. That flash flood emergency was issued at 1:34 p.m. and was later extended until 4:45 p.m. on Thursday.
After several tense hours throughout the afternoon on Thursday word spread that the potential surge of water had passed through the Platte south of Fremont.
Methodist Fremont Health posted on their Facebook page that it had been informed by emergency management that the surge of water passed through Fremont at approximately 4:30 p.m. and it was smaller than initially expected.
Methodist Fremont Health’s Facebook page also sought to clarify false rumors circulating in the community that it was evacuating patients from its facility on 23rd Street.
“Contrary to what you may have heard, at this time, we are not evacuating our patients and residents. We are in a pre-planning stage in the event evacuation is needed,” read Fremont Health’s Facebook post at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
However, Methodist Fremont Health did announce it was closing its clinics, canceling outpatient tests and procedures, and suspending bus services for those outpatient tests and services throughout the afternoon.
MFH’s Urgent Care remained open from 5-10 p.m. and its emergency department also remained open for its regularly scheduled 24/7 hours.
A flood warning for Fremont and surrounding areas issued by the National Weather Service remain in effect until Saturday.