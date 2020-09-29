Fremont Cadet Squadron member, Dodge County recognized for work

A member of the Fremont Cadet Squadron and the Dodge County Citizens Corps were both recognized by the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency’s Citizen Corps Council Monday morning.
Lt. Col. Jim Kuddes of the squadron received the Nebraska Citizen Corps’ Volunteer of the Year Award, while the Dodge County Citizens Corps received its Group of the Year Award.
Kuddes first joined the squadron as a cadet around 50 years ago. The Fremont Cadet Squadron is part of the United States Air Force’s Civil Air Patrol (CAP), which trains its young members for emergency services.
As his older brother was also a cadet, Kuddes joined as well, and after turning 18, he became an officer after the squadron was in need of a commander.
In his role, Kuddes is involved in many of the search-and-rescue portions of the squadron.
“I do a lot of the training for that, and I’m very active in the emergency services part of it,” he said. “And then my other primary function is safety.”
In training both the cadets and adult members, Kuddes said he focuses on three areas: leadership, aerospace education and emergency services.
“The entire program has changed as we’ve gone along,” he said. “It’s become much more streamlined, and there’s a lot more activities that we do.”
Kuddes said the Fremont squadron is one of the most active units in the state, or the “wing” of the CAP.
“We’ve started doing a lot of things with drones involved in search-and-rescue and in missing persons searches,” he said. “We’ve been doing a lot with Dodge County Emergency Management for the last two years with the flooding, as we flew a lot of drone missions in looking at ice jams and things.”
As a member of the squadron, Kuddes said working with the cadets and seeing them grow has been his favorite part. He said the squadron has also helped people during its training, as its cadets pulled a woman from the Platte River as she was having issues with her paddleboard.
Additionally, the squadron’s cadets discovered a runaway teenage girl last year in the freezing cold.
“And our cadets found her and got her warmed up and we got her reunited with her parents,” Kuddes said. “So just saving lives is why we do this.”
Although his internet went out during the livestreamed event, Kuddes said he felt honored to have received the award, which he said reflected on what CAP is doing, as well as Dodge County’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), of which he is also a member of.
“Obviously, I don’t do all the stuff by myself,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of people on the teams, both Civil Air Patrol and with CERT that have been a big part of this.”
Kuddes is also a board member of the Dodge County Citizens Corps, which was formed by Dodge County Emergency Manager Tom Smith last year prior to the March flooding.
Smith said he was thankful for the award for the group, which is comprised of various groups that are involved in disaster preparedness, including CAP, CERT, Pioneer Amateur Radio Club and Radio Emergency Associated Community Team (REACT).
“Having a group of trained volunteers that can go out and provide those extra eyes and ears and know how to work in the emergency management system, it’s beneficial to the community to have these groups work together,” he said. “It’s been such a success.”
Although each group works independently, Smith said the Dodge County Citizens Corps has them organize together, which was extremely useful during the flooding last year and last February.
“We have a common goal we’re working toward,” he said. “So it’s great to have these folks in our community.”
