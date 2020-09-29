Fremont Cadet Squadron member, Dodge County recognized for work

Kuddes said the Fremont squadron is one of the most active units in the state, or the “wing” of the CAP.

“We’ve started doing a lot of things with drones involved in search-and-rescue and in missing persons searches,” he said. “We’ve been doing a lot with Dodge County Emergency Management for the last two years with the flooding, as we flew a lot of drone missions in looking at ice jams and things.”

As a member of the squadron, Kuddes said working with the cadets and seeing them grow has been his favorite part. He said the squadron has also helped people during its training, as its cadets pulled a woman from the Platte River as she was having issues with her paddleboard.

Additionally, the squadron’s cadets discovered a runaway teenage girl last year in the freezing cold.

“And our cadets found her and got her warmed up and we got her reunited with her parents,” Kuddes said. “So just saving lives is why we do this.”

Although his internet went out during the livestreamed event, Kuddes said he felt honored to have received the award, which he said reflected on what CAP is doing, as well as Dodge County’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), of which he is also a member of.