Fremont Cadet Squadron offering drone test classes for cadets

Members of the Civil Air Patrol’s Nebraska Wing will get a chance to prepare themselves in getting one step closer to operating a drone.
“It’s a new piece of technology that is going to be widely used in the near future,” said Isaac Piper, cadet activities officer with the Fremont Cadet Squadron. “So it’s a good opportunity for us to get in on it in the beginning.”
The Fremont Cadet Squadron will hold three free classes for cadets in January 2021 that will focus on the Federal Aviation Administration Part 107 test, which is required to operate a drone commercially.
“That’s going to be basic materials covering air space, drone requirements, weather, emergency procedures and radio procedures and all those different pieces that they need to know in order to be able to take and pass the test,” Piper said.
The classes will be held on Saturdays from Jan. 9 to Jan. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cadets must be 16 years or older, and space is limited to 50 members.
Although passing the Part 107 test and receiving the Remote Pilot Certificate is not required for recreational drone flight, Piper said it is necessary in order for the general public to fly commercially.
Support Local Journalism
“For Civil Air Patrol, because it is that higher level of qualification and a deeper knowledge of what’s going on around you, they require that Part 107 in order to be able to become a Civil Air Patrol drone pilot,” he said. “So the knowledge that is really important has everything to do with safety so that our members who are flying these missions can keep everyone safe as they fly.”
In order to conduct the search-and-rescue of missing persons and damage assessment, cadets must have their Part 107 license and be qualified through the Civil Air Patrol.
Along with two others in the squadron, Piper has his Part 107 license and is currently working on his qualification. Outside of the Civil Air Patrol, the three have worked as volunteers with Dodge County Emergency Manager Tom Smith.
“Last spring, we went out and we were capturing drone footage of the Platte River and also the Elkhorn River to help the emergency manager be able to gather some intelligence on what the ice was doing and what the river was doing,” Piper said.
With the classes, Piper said he’s hoping to put cadets on the path to help others with the ability to operate drones.
“To learn to fly drones and to learn to do it correctly with Civil Air Patrol, it’ll help us be more relevant, it’ll help us do more missions,” he said. “And the more people that we have that can do it, the more opportunity we have to serve our community.”
Cadets can register by Jan. 2, 2021, by visiting https://forms.gle/XxVdUmjJ15n8nYpf7.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.