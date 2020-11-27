Fremont Cadet Squadron offering drone test classes for cadets

Members of the Civil Air Patrol’s Nebraska Wing will get a chance to prepare themselves in getting one step closer to operating a drone.

“It’s a new piece of technology that is going to be widely used in the near future,” said Isaac Piper, cadet activities officer with the Fremont Cadet Squadron. “So it’s a good opportunity for us to get in on it in the beginning.”

The Fremont Cadet Squadron will hold three free classes for cadets in January 2021 that will focus on the Federal Aviation Administration Part 107 test, which is required to operate a drone commercially.

“That’s going to be basic materials covering air space, drone requirements, weather, emergency procedures and radio procedures and all those different pieces that they need to know in order to be able to take and pass the test,” Piper said.

The classes will be held on Saturdays from Jan. 9 to Jan. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cadets must be 16 years or older, and space is limited to 50 members.

Although passing the Part 107 test and receiving the Remote Pilot Certificate is not required for recreational drone flight, Piper said it is necessary in order for the general public to fly commercially.

