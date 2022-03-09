Fremont Chamber announces "Buisness of the Year" finalists.

The Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce announced nine local businesses as finalists for the Business of the Year Award.

“This is actually the most nominations we have ever had. It’s very exciting to have so many people interested and involved. Obviously, Fremont has a lot of amazing businesses, so it was nice to have so many to choose from,” said Tara Lea, executive director of the Fremont Chamber.

The award will be presented to three businesses, in different categories, during the 142nd Annual Banquet on April 19.

Categories for the event include: Large Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, and WorkForce Game Changer.

“Rather than highlighting just the one award winner in each category, we have narrowed it down to three finalists,” Lea said in a recent press release.

A video of all nine finalists will be created and shown at the banquet, then the winner will be revealed. Only the executive board will know who won prior to the announcement at the banquet.

“We feel this is a wonderful way to shed light on the amazing things our members are doing and add suspense to the evening,” Lea said.

The Large Business of the Year Award is given to businesses with 25 or more employees who provide growth and economic support for the community

The finalists for the Large Business of the Year are: Methodist Fremont Health, All Metals Market and Fremont Public Schools.

The Small Business of the Year Award is presented to businesses with fewer than 25 employees who provide growth and economic support.

Finalists for the Small Business of the Year include: the Wise Olde Owl Gift Shop, Fremont Family Dentistry and Legacy Post & Beam.

The Workforce Game Changer Award is given to businesses that “provide an innovative and supportive work environment and involvement in the engagement, development and growth of employees,” according to the Fremont Chamber.

“We started the WorkForce Game Changer about four years ago,” Lea said. “Obviously, workforce is a huge issue for many in Fremont, Nebraska, and really the whole country. So we wanted to highlight those businesses that go above and beyond to take care of their employees, whether with pay, benefits or a great culture to work in.”

The finalists for the WorkForce Game Changer include RetirePath Advisors, Air Comfort Heating & Cooling, and Eternal Tattoo & Body Piercing.

Banquet tickets are available and can be purchased online at www.fremontne.org or by calling the Fremont Chamber at 402-721-2641.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0