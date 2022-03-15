Fremont Chamber & Butler Ag Equipment to host 'Family Feud Farm Edition' event

The Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with Butler Ag Equipment, is hosting an agricultural-themed “Family Feud” event.

The event is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. March 24 at Butler Ag Equipment at 2831 County Road 20 Ave. Admission is free to audience members. Signup for the Family Feud Farm Edition is $20 for a team.

The event is taking place during Ag Week.

Tara Lea, president of the Fremont Chamber of Commerce, said this event will help expose those with limited knowledge about agricultural and farming to the industry—all while being an enjoyable event for the entire family.

“This is a fun thing we want to do for Ag Week, while educating folks on agriculture and showing them what’s going on,” Lea said.

The event will function like an ordinary game of “Family Feud,” having contestants guess the most likely answers to questions given to ordinary people—the only caveat being that all questions will be related to agriculture or farming.

“Currently eight teams are signed up, all from various professions,” Lea said. “It’ll be our own March Madness. Some of the businesses and people competing have a lot of ag knowledge and some have little ag knowledge so it will be really fun to see how things go,” Lea said, laughing.

Some questions will be real questions pertaining to farming or agricultural-related life and some will simply be entertaining.

“There’ll be some serious questions in there, but a lot of very fun ones, too, like one might be breeds of cattle and one might be what does a farmer never leave home without? That will definitely be hilarious during the event,” Lea said.

Lea said different Fremont businesses will be competing in the event in teams of four.

The champion “Family Feud” will be crowned at the end of the night, with a coveted trophy and a cash prize.

Details and arrangements are still being made, but Lea said first place will receive upwards of $50 with second place possibly receiving a prize as well.

Even dead-last may receive a prize at the “Family Feud” event.

“We are still debating on a worst-team prize, like a book on ‘How to Farm for Dummies’, but we haven’t gotten that far yet,” Lea said.

Butler Ag also will host a sister event during “Family Feud,” which will include other activities for the entire family, giving those who are not in the event a chance to come out and make some fun for themselves.

“Those that don’t have a team, want to watch and learn and be entertained, Butler Ag is hosting an after-hours event during it,” Lea said.

The “after-hours event’’ will include alcoholic beverages, snacks and games.

