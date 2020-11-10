Fremont Chamber hosting online conference on COVID for business owners

Business owners in the Fremont area can learn about what measures to take in their operations during the COVID-19 pandemic with an online conference Tuesday.
“It’s just a time to kind of share ideas, as well as what businesses can do to keep their folks safe,” Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tara Lea said. “Obviously, it’s so important to keep their employees and also any customers they have safe so we can kind of keep moving the right way.”
“Navigating Through the Next Wave,” hosted by the chamber of commerce, will be held through Zoom at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Participants can register by visiting the chamber’s website or calling 402-721-2641.
Additionally, the event will be livestreamed on Facebook, where a recording will be uploaded after it ends.
Speakers for the conference include Mayor Scott Getzschman; State Sen. Lynne Walz; Three Rivers Public Health Department Executive Director Terra Uhing; Fremont Public Schools Associate Superintendent Brad Dahl; and Brett Richmond and Angela Sukstorf of Methodist Fremont Health.
After the speakers are finished, participants will have a chance to ask questions through the chat feature on Zoom.
With COVID-19 numbers going up, Lea said the event’s question-and-answer period will help as the directed health measures change.
“It’s nice to just hear what the rules are now and what we should be doing,” she said. “But again, it’s just a chance to update businesses on the best practices to keep everybody safe.”
Lea said the speakers are well-equipped to take the questions, and asked participants to bring an open mind.
“It is a weird time and there’s a lot of different beliefs on masks and not masks and different things like that,” she said. “So if people can come with an open mind and ready to just hear the facts and move forward, that’d be fantastic.”
As well as learning safety, Lea said business owners can expect to take part in idea-sharing among each other as well.
“If we can share best practices and things like that, that’s going to help all of our businesses succeed,” she said. “That’s our ultimate goal, is we want to see every business in Fremont successful.”
