Fremont Chamber hosting online conference on COVID for business owners

With COVID-19 numbers going up, Lea said the event’s question-and-answer period will help as the directed health measures change.

“It’s nice to just hear what the rules are now and what we should be doing,” she said. “But again, it’s just a chance to update businesses on the best practices to keep everybody safe.”

Lea said the speakers are well-equipped to take the questions, and asked participants to bring an open mind.

“It is a weird time and there’s a lot of different beliefs on masks and not masks and different things like that,” she said. “So if people can come with an open mind and ready to just hear the facts and move forward, that’d be fantastic.”

As well as learning safety, Lea said business owners can expect to take part in idea-sharing among each other as well.

“If we can share best practices and things like that, that’s going to help all of our businesses succeed,” she said. “That’s our ultimate goal, is we want to see every business in Fremont successful.”