Fremont Chamber of Commerce helping members through pandemic with competition, deals

The Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce is helping local businesses through the pandemic with a marketing competition and special deals for its members.
“It’s just doing anything we possibly can to help our businesses right now,” Executive Director Tara Lea said. “We know it’s been a terribly hard year for everyone and just want to do the most that we can.”
The chamber will soon launch its “Feel the Love” campaign, which will allow its members to send in any deals for other members, which will then be promoted by the chamber.
“Basically what we’re doing is we just want to highlight four of our businesses and offer some kind of special, just looking for something we can then market to our other chamber members,” Lea said.
The campaign aims to raise awareness for businesses’ product, service or brand and drive revenue. The marketing deals can be free sampler boxes, giveaways, deep discounts or buy one, get one free deals.
“We’ll market that in our weekly emails that go out, we’ll do a special Facebook commercial for whatever businesses are selected, any way we can get the word out about that business,” Lea said. “So we’re just looking to highlight what they’re doing and get as many people as possible through their doors.”
Chamber members will be able to access the deals on the chamber’s website, print out a coupon and present it at the business. Businesses will have until Jan. 25 to apply, and submissions can be emailed to tara@fremontne.org.
Lea said the winners will be chosen based not only on the deal itself, but the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on it.
“That’s something that they can include in the information they give us, just a little bit of history on the past year or two,” she said. “And then we’re just looking for that good discount or that original thought of how they can really reward some of our members while still getting folks to spend money at their location.”
To further help Fremont businesses, the chamber is also offering its members a free one-year membership with the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
The limited offer, available online, is open for small businesses with 10 or fewer employees. Established in 1912, the Nebraska Chamber has 1,000 members in more than 150 communities.
“Some folks really need that. We don’t want to have anybody leave the chamber because they had a bad year,” Lea said. “We want to help you get through this year and get you stronger than ever.”
With the competition and free offer, Lea said these measures were taken to let the community know that the chamber is there for them.
“I think a lot of Fremont businesses know that, they’ve really understood that throughout the years,” she said. “But we’ve been trying to increase that even more here in the last couple of years and just letting them know we’re going to do everything we can to support them and make them stronger than ever and keep moving into the future.”