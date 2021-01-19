Fremont Chamber of Commerce helping members through pandemic with competition, deals

The Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce is helping local businesses through the pandemic with a marketing competition and special deals for its members.

“It’s just doing anything we possibly can to help our businesses right now,” Executive Director Tara Lea said. “We know it’s been a terribly hard year for everyone and just want to do the most that we can.”

The chamber will soon launch its “Feel the Love” campaign, which will allow its members to send in any deals for other members, which will then be promoted by the chamber.

“Basically what we’re doing is we just want to highlight four of our businesses and offer some kind of special, just looking for something we can then market to our other chamber members,” Lea said.

The campaign aims to raise awareness for businesses’ product, service or brand and drive revenue. The marketing deals can be free sampler boxes, giveaways, deep discounts or buy one, get one free deals.

“We’ll market that in our weekly emails that go out, we’ll do a special Facebook commercial for whatever businesses are selected, any way we can get the word out about that business,” Lea said. “So we’re just looking to highlight what they’re doing and get as many people as possible through their doors.”