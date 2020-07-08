Fremont Chamber of Commerce to host drive-thru job fair

Without even leaving their cars, Fremonters can find new job opportunities with a Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce event next week.
The Chamber of Commerce will hold a drive-thru job fair on Wednesday, July 15, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Getzschman Plaza, 1700 E. 23rd St.
“You’ll be rolling down your window really quick to grab a packet, so there’s not a high risk of any spreading of things,” Chamber Executive Director Tara Lea said. “So we’re trying to take all of the necessary precautions that we can, but it’s really a pretty contact-less event, so there should not be a huge concern about COVID-19 really affecting it.”
During the event, participants will get to drive up to various booths and take flyers for current open positions. The event currently has 25 employers signed up, almost to its cap of 30, Lea said.
“It’s amazing this year,” she said. “We have such a diverse group of jobs, as we have healthcare, we have office work, we have banking jobs, and then of course, there’s a few manufacturing jobs, jobs at restaurants. So really, it is just across the board with anything and everything.”
Businesses taking part are required to provide 300 flyers describing any open positions. The cost is $50 to participate and can be paid either online via credit card or as an invoice.
Up until the event next Wednesday, the chamber will also post 60-second commercials for the businesses taking part on its Facebook page.
Although the drive-thru fair seems like an idea created to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic, the chamber had its first in October 2018. Lea said the idea came from other chambers who had similar events in conjunction with their departments of labor.
While the event started with approximately 200 people, Lea said the chamber saw 270 for last fall’s.
“So we’re hoping for 300 this year just to keep building up on that number, but they were either out at the First Lutheran Church or the library,” Lea said. “And we didn’t want to fill our traffic out at First Lutheran, so we decided to go somewhere a little bit more central trying to grab folks.”
As the United States will stop providing an additional $600 a week in unemployment benefits at the end of the month, Lea said the chamber thought this would be a great opportunity to get people back in the workforce.
“They’re going to miss that extra money, so they need a good job here in Fremont to support themselves, their families if they need to,” she said. “So we just thought it was the perfect timing to get the word out about some of those jobs that we have available.”
With the pandemic, Lea said the chamber didn’t have to change much to adjust to this year. Employers will wear gloves and masks to avoid direct contact with participants.
Lea said the fair’s location will be manned by the chamber and Greater Fremont Development Council and streamlined to allow cars to easily enter and exit the event.
“We’re visible from 23rd Street, and they just kind of roll in and roll through and there’s some back-up space if needed that people can line up,” she said. “But it’s a super quick process with just handing out the envelopes, so there’s not a lot of sitting around time at all involved.”
Lea said she’s looking forward to see as many people as possible take advantage of getting into the community’s workforce.
“Maybe there’s something you’re interested in, or your neighbors or your friends,” she said. “So it’s just great to see all those opportunities right here in Fremont.”
Businesses can register for any remaining spots at the Chamber’s website or my emailing Lea at tara@fremontne.org.
