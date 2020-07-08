Fremont Chamber of Commerce to host drive-thru job fair

“They’re going to miss that extra money, so they need a good job here in Fremont to support themselves, their families if they need to,” she said. “So we just thought it was the perfect timing to get the word out about some of those jobs that we have available.”

With the pandemic, Lea said the chamber didn’t have to change much to adjust to this year. Employers will wear gloves and masks to avoid direct contact with participants.

Lea said the fair’s location will be manned by the chamber and Greater Fremont Development Council and streamlined to allow cars to easily enter and exit the event.

“We’re visible from 23rd Street, and they just kind of roll in and roll through and there’s some back-up space if needed that people can line up,” she said. “But it’s a super quick process with just handing out the envelopes, so there’s not a lot of sitting around time at all involved.”

Lea said she’s looking forward to see as many people as possible take advantage of getting into the community’s workforce.

“Maybe there’s something you’re interested in, or your neighbors or your friends,” she said. “So it’s just great to see all those opportunities right here in Fremont.”

Businesses can register for any remaining spots at the Chamber’s website or my emailing Lea at tara@fremontne.org.