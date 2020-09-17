Fremont Chamber's annual Beer Fest to return next week

Upon entry to the event, attendees will be given a free beer mug, as well as a koozie, to begin visiting the Chamber’s vendors.

“That gives our members a chance to really talk to those folks from the general public, have a captive audience for the three or four minutes it takes them to finish that sample,” she said. “It’s a very relaxed atmosphere to share more about the products and services that our members have to offer.”

Lea said this year’s Beer Fest will be run differently with a few changes in place to ensure safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, including removing its tailgating area.

“Obviously, it’s a huge space on top of that parking garage, but we want to do our best to have folks socially distanced,” she said. “And then our beertenders will be wearing gloves, things like that just to keep folks safe.”

For this year’s Beer Fest, Lea said the vendor spots sold out to ensure further social distancing between people at the event.

“It’s always a bummer. You don’t want to tell people they can’t be part of an event,” she said. “But we’ll get them first on the list next year when hopefully, we can get things a little bit more back to normal.”