Fremont Chamber's annual Beer Fest to return next week

The Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce’s third annual Beer Fest will return this year, allowing for free samples and networking.
The event will take place from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 24 on the upper level of the Downtown Parking Garage. Admission is $20 for the 21+ event, which will include free brats, sponsored by Great Plains Communication.
Beer Fest allows for members of the public to have unlimited samples of beer provided by members of the Chamber of Commerce. The event originally began in 2018 after Executive Director Tara Lea said the organization wanted to move away from old methods of networking.
“We wanted to take a fresh look on it, so we took things outside to the top of the parking garage, and our chamber members actually set up as the beertenders,” she said. “So they have a table, and they’re bringing in some seasonal beers or just some fun craft beers that people probably haven’t tried a lot of.”
Registration for the event can be found online on the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce’s website and is limited to the first 200 people.
“We’ve had 375 to 400 the last couple years, but we need to break that down just to make sure people are social distancing as best they can,” Lea said.
Upon entry to the event, attendees will be given a free beer mug, as well as a koozie, to begin visiting the Chamber’s vendors.
“That gives our members a chance to really talk to those folks from the general public, have a captive audience for the three or four minutes it takes them to finish that sample,” she said. “It’s a very relaxed atmosphere to share more about the products and services that our members have to offer.”
Lea said this year’s Beer Fest will be run differently with a few changes in place to ensure safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, including removing its tailgating area.
“Obviously, it’s a huge space on top of that parking garage, but we want to do our best to have folks socially distanced,” she said. “And then our beertenders will be wearing gloves, things like that just to keep folks safe.”
For this year’s Beer Fest, Lea said the vendor spots sold out to ensure further social distancing between people at the event.
“It’s always a bummer. You don’t want to tell people they can’t be part of an event,” she said. “But we’ll get them first on the list next year when hopefully, we can get things a little bit more back to normal.”
Lea said many people in Fremont don’t realize the number and diversity of businesses in the Fremont area, making this event great for people to become informed of what’s in their community.
“If you’re not going into them frequently, you don’t know they exist or what they do behind their closed doors, whatever it may be,” she said. “So it’s just such an amazing time to showcase the incredible businesses that we have here in the Fremont community.”
