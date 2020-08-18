Fremont Chamber's Excellence in Agriculture Awards Luncheon postponed to March

The Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce’s sixth annual Excellence in Agriculture Awards Luncheon has been postponed again until next year.
Tara Lea, executive director of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber’s Agriculture and Natural Resources Council met last Tuesday to make the decision in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We did limit the amount of people, as usually, we have between 150 and 200, and we brought that down to 75 to 100,” she said. “And even with that, we just didn’t think it was the best idea to get together and enjoy a meal to celebrate these folks.”
The event, which was previously postponed from last March to Aug. 18, was set to honor Hansen-Mueller Co. as its Ag Business of the Year, Knee Deep LLC as Ag Innovator of the Year and the Greg Hoegermeyer family as Ag Farm Family of the Year.
“Unfortunately, they’re going to have to wait till March of 2021 now, but we’ll honor both 2020’s winners and 2021’s three winners,” Lea said. “So we’ll have six winners total and can hopefully make it a huge, fun celebration by that point.”
The luncheon is typically held during National Agriculture Week in late March. The awards were previously given at the chamber’s annual banquet, but was given a standalone event in 2015.
“We’re just trying to shed a little light on the ag industry that’s so important for our community here in Fremont,” Lea said. “But we always honor our Farm Family of the Year, and that kind of rotates between Dodge County, Washington County and Saunders County, it’s kind of the neighboring communities around us.”
Additionally, the Ag Innovator of the Year award goes to a business who goes above and beyond and thinks ahead of the game, while the Ag Business of the Year goes to a company that impacts the community and industry, Lea said.
Lea said the decision to postpone the luncheon to next year was not an easy one to make, and this year has seen similar challenging dilemmas.
“But at the end of the day, I think it’s probably the wisest decision,” she said. “We want to make sure we keep the health and safety of everybody in the community as our number-one priority, so I guess we’ll just have a big party in 2021.”
