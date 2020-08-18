Fremont Chamber's Excellence in Agriculture Awards Luncheon postponed to March

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce’s sixth annual Excellence in Agriculture Awards Luncheon has been postponed again until next year.

Tara Lea, executive director of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber’s Agriculture and Natural Resources Council met last Tuesday to make the decision in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We did limit the amount of people, as usually, we have between 150 and 200, and we brought that down to 75 to 100,” she said. “And even with that, we just didn’t think it was the best idea to get together and enjoy a meal to celebrate these folks.”

The event, which was previously postponed from last March to Aug. 18, was set to honor Hansen-Mueller Co. as its Ag Business of the Year, Knee Deep LLC as Ag Innovator of the Year and the Greg Hoegermeyer family as Ag Farm Family of the Year.

“Unfortunately, they’re going to have to wait till March of 2021 now, but we’ll honor both 2020’s winners and 2021’s three winners,” Lea said. “So we’ll have six winners total and can hopefully make it a huge, fun celebration by that point.”