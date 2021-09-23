Fremont children highlighting storm drains to promote conservation

"We were trying to do this for the last couple of years, but of course with COVID and the flooding that we had in 2019, it kind of got difficult to try to get everything going," Geaghan said.

This year, Geaghan said about 12 kids and nine adults are working to highlight the various storm drainage areas in the city.

"Izaak Walton actually got Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts and some other volunteer kids to come and help do this so we can do this and explain to them why we're doing this," he said. "And Izaak Walton members are going to be there for safety to make sure nobody gets hurt and just guidance."

With supplies from the city, children will paint a stencil onto storm drains reminding people to be mindful of litter near them. The project also has the volunteers placing signs on manholes that are part of inlets.

"Some inlets have manhole lids, some don't," Geaghan said. "And then the ones that don't have manhole lids will have a square sign that still says, 'No dumping, drains to river,' and has a picture of a fish on it."

Geaghan said the project, which Fremont residents can expect to see around the city soon, also ties in to Izaak Walton's "Save Our Streams" national campaign.