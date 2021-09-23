Fremont children highlighting storm drains to promote conservation

Children in Fremont are helping to raise awareness in keeping the city's waterways clean.
The city's public works department and Fremont Chapter of the Izaak Walton League are collaborating with volunteers to highlight the city's storm drainage system with a Storm Drain Stenciling Program.
"This is something new we're going to try out, and if it takes off well, we're hoping to expand on it in the coming years and get some more kids to teach them," Pete Geaghan said.
As both engineering associate II for the public works department and president of Izaak Walton, Geaghan said the team-up began with the city's Storm Water Management Program (SWMP).
"We're required to educate and inform people of the things around the city about our storm sewer, making sure they don't pollute the waters going into it," he said. "All of our water that hits the streets goes directly into streams or creeks, it is not touched."
Storm water runoff flows untreated to the nearest waterway, compared to sewage, which goes to treatment plants. As a result, pollutants like trash, runoff or toxic chemicals that are thrown or poured into storm drains can have large environmental impacts on aquatic life and drinking supplies.
With the city's educational aspect of the SWMP, a different event is held each year. One year featured a John C. Fremont Days educational booth with Izaak Walton, which is a nonprofit dedicated to conservation.
"We were trying to do this for the last couple of years, but of course with COVID and the flooding that we had in 2019, it kind of got difficult to try to get everything going," Geaghan said.
This year, Geaghan said about 12 kids and nine adults are working to highlight the various storm drainage areas in the city.
"Izaak Walton actually got Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts and some other volunteer kids to come and help do this so we can do this and explain to them why we're doing this," he said. "And Izaak Walton members are going to be there for safety to make sure nobody gets hurt and just guidance."
With supplies from the city, children will paint a stencil onto storm drains reminding people to be mindful of litter near them. The project also has the volunteers placing signs on manholes that are part of inlets.
"Some inlets have manhole lids, some don't," Geaghan said. "And then the ones that don't have manhole lids will have a square sign that still says, 'No dumping, drains to river,' and has a picture of a fish on it."
Geaghan said the project, which Fremont residents can expect to see around the city soon, also ties in to Izaak Walton's "Save Our Streams" national campaign.
"What we're really trying to do is just to make sure that we can get knowledge out to the public," he said. "Hopefully they see something like this and they start to ask the question, 'Why is this painted here?'"
Although this year's event is more of a test with limited volunteers, Geaghan said he's hoping to expand it to the public next year and have more children taking part.
"That's what we're trying to do, is we just really want to educate people, especially younger kids," he said. "Because if we educate them now, hopefully they'll continue to do it as they get older. That's the key."
For additional information on the project and Fremont's storm drains, call 402-727-2636.