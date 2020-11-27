Fremont children send nearly 200 thank-you cards to front-line workers

As Trinity Lutheran students from kindergarten to eighth grade made cards, Shanahan said the cards ranged from scribbles to a paragraph showing thanks and appreciation.

“Some of them even took the time to write them knowing that their moms are working here and they’re working on the floors and are part of witnessing and being part of the true medical need, and so that was pretty exciting,” she said. “All of them were full of gratitude, appreciation and acknowledgment for the hard work that the nurses and frontline staff are currently doing.”

Cards from the Fremont Children’s Academy included handprints from the children drawn into turkeys.

On Tuesday, the foundation received more than 150 cards from Trinity Lutheran and more than 20 from the Fremont Children’s Academy, which were delivered to workers at Methodist Fremont Health.

“Everyone then was like, ‘Well, what did yours say? Who was yours from?’” Shanahan said. “And so it created some excitement and positive energy also on the floor in the unit.”

With the cards, Shanahan said she feels lucky to be in a community that is able to give thanks to others.