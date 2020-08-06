Fremont Children's Academy celebrates 15 year anniversary

“We completely redid all of our lobby to add personal lockers for all of the students, we remodeled the office area, we added two brand-new baby rooms and also a gym and then our playgrounds,” Ross said. “So basically, we were able to almost double the usable space for our building for the students.”

For the center’s families that it serves, Ross said Fremont Children’s Academy has three main components they enjoy, the first being its staff, which she said is well-trained and get to know the students well.

“It’s like a little family here within our center,” she said. “So just because they can’t be at home with their parents, they get to come to the second-best thing, which is their favorite teachers and the fun environment that they get to come to.”

Ross said throughout the years, she’s gotten close to the staff members as well, even if they don’t work at the center anymore.

“In fact, two of them work for other daycare centers, and we still work together and collaborate together and get along so well,” she said. “And I just think that that says a lot for our environment, not only our work environment, but our students’ environment then in turn.”